Millennials make up an overwhelmingly large proportion of your editorial team here at Motor1. We're typically amused by the slew of articles from what a few of us have dubbed the "Millennial Outrage Industry."

You know what we're talking about – articles about how Kids These Days™ are killing everything from Applebee's and Harley-Davidson to manual transmissions and driving itself. The latest study, from Autolist, runs counter to last last one – and, to a lot of us, it runs counter to everything we thought we knew about our own generation.

According to the study, Millennials are indeed buying cars, and the brand they're most interested isn't what we thought it would be. It's not Tesla, and it's not anything Japanese or European – it's good old Chevrolet.

The study, conducted by Autolist, polled 1,750 car shoppers in the Millennial age bracket. The participants were asked three questions: which brand they believed was most relevant to their age group, which brand they would buy today, and which brand they currently owned.

Chevrolet topped the list for all three questions, with Ford, Honda, and Toyota not far behind. Autolist's Chase Disher offered an opinion for why Chevrolet is so popular with younger buyers.

"Chevy is doing a great job of trading on its reputation as a no-nonsense, affordable brand while at the same time adding to its vehicles the stuff younger buyers covet. This includes things like WiFi hotspots, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless phone charging and an intuitive infotainment system,” said Disher.

Indeed, as manufacturers seem content to add as much tech and as many features as possible into their cars, Millennials want cars they can afford to buy and maintain. While features and tech are important, most just want something dependable that works as intended. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Source: Autolist