The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan



AMG speeds things up by expanding the compact performance family

Affalterbach. The next level of driving performance is here: the new A 35 Sedan is the first choice for customers looking for the sportiness typical of Mercedes-AMG, combined with a comfortable amount of space and versatility for passengers and luggage. The exceptional driving dynamics of this agile sedan are ensured by the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo engine with 302 hp, the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-Speed Transmission, the AMG suspension and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.



The new A 35 Sedan expands the current AMG model range by providing an additional attractive entry-level model. It appeals to young customers who are looking for a high level of performance along with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage. An acceleration time of 4.7 seconds for 0-60 mph meets these customers' desire for performance driving dynamics in the compact car segment.



"Following the very successful launch of the hatchback model, things are moving along dynamically in the compact class segment at AMG. Sport sedans are the origin of Mercedes-AMG and part of the brand's core. With our new A 35, we are transporting this history into modern times in the form of a very attractive model that serves as a point of entry into the world of AMG and also appeals to new customer groups," states Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

Plenty of space yet still compact



The A 35 Sedan rides on a 107.4 in wheelbase and displays the proportions of a powerful yet compact vehicle, with sporty and short overhangs at the front and rear. The grille with twin louvers, the AMG front bumper with flics on the air intakes, a front splitter and silver chrome trim elements are distinguishing AMG design features on the A 35.



From the side view, the aerodynamically optimized 18-inch, twin-spoke light- Page 2

alloy wheels and side sills of AMG design catch the eye. The muscular shoulder

with a precise character line running below it emphasizes the contoured sides

of the A 35. The side mirrors sit on the beltline, as commonly seen on sports

cars. The optionally available 19-inch wheels reinforce the characterstic AMG

look.



The two-part tail lamps and the new diffuser insert highlight the rear end that

emphasizes width. Additionally, the trunk lip spoiler and the two round

tailpipe trims firmly characterize the AMG design from the rear.

Comfortable interior dimensions



Above-average shoulder, elbow and headroom plus easy access to the rear

contribute to the A 35 Sedan’s high versatility. The A 35 Sedan is also at the

top of its segment with regard to rear headroom (37.2 in). The large trunk was

designed for practical utility. The trunk opening is very large with a width of

37.4 in. This allows comfortable loading and unloading, even of large luggage.

This applies in particular to the optional KEYLESS-GO comfort package with

HANDS-FREE ACCESS. The HANDS-FREE ACCESS convenience function

enables hands-free and fully automatic opening of the trunk lid with a kicking

motion of the foot under the rear bumper.



Listens to words, reacts to gestures: the MBUX multimedia system



In the interior of the A 35 Sedan, the new MBUX multimedia system combines

an intuitive operating structure with progressive design. MBUX creates an

even closer connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers.

Emotionally appealing presentations underline the clear control structure and

feature brilliant maximum-resolution 3D graphics. Visually, the two displays

under one shared glass blend into a Widescreen Cockpit, and as a central

element emphasize the horizontal orientation of the interior design.



The trailblazing voice control system activated with the words "Hey Mercedes"

is also on-board. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognizes and

understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle

operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. In addition, with the newly

optional MBUX interior assistant, select multimedia functions and the reading

light can be switched on and off without touch.



True to its own style: the fully digital instrument cluster



Customers can choose between three AMG display styles for the instrument

cluster. The Supersport mode is particularly striking with a central, round

tachometer and additional information presented in the form of bars to the left

and right of the rev counter that have a three-dimensional depth. Via the AMG

menu, the driver can choose various special displays such as Warm-up, Set-up,

G-Force and Engine Data.



The touchscreen multimedia display also emphasizes the dynamic character

with individual AMG displays such as visualization of the driving programs,

AMG TRACK PACE and telemetry data. Another new feature is the unique

AMG center console with touchpad and additional switches for operating ESP®,

manual transmission mode and optional adaptive damping.



Command center for driving dynamics: new generation of AMG steering

wheels



The new generation of AMG steering wheels continues to provide the perfect

link between the driver and the vehicle. The steering wheel rim with a

flattened lower section, perforated leather in the grip area and red contrast

topstitching is both attractive and pleasant to the touch. The galvanized

steering wheel paddles allow an even sportier driving style with manual gear

shifting. The integral touch control buttons can be used to intuitively select the

displays of the instrument cluster and the multimedia system by means of

horizontal and vertical swiping, and to position them according to individual

preferences.



The optional AMG Performance steering wheel can be equipped upon request

with some innovative additional elements, such as the AMG Drive Unit. This

consists of a round controller with an integrated display beneath the right-hand

steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons with

switches beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. The AMG drive programs

can be engaged directly via the controller. The selected drive program is shown

on the color LCD display directly integrated in the controller.



With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches,

further AMG functions can be controlled within easy reach, directly on the

steering wheel. Each function desired can be displayed on the other LCD

display, and the driver taps its switch to set the respective function. The

driver's two preferred AMG functions can be defined in this way and the

settings quickly changed with one touch.



Red/black: characteristic AMG combination



The seat covers are available in MB-Tex man-made leather with DINAMICA

microfiber in black with red contrasting topstitching and red seat belts or in

ARTICO man-made leather in black/neva grey. Red piping on the microfiber

DINAMICA trim elements and ventilation outlets accented by a red ring add

further design accents.



Reinforced body-in-white



Specific measures to strengthen the front section of the bodyshell form the

basis for the precise turn-in ability and the toe and camber stability of the

chassis, even when driving at speed. A special "shearing plate" – an aluminium

plate underneath the engine – increases the torsional rigidity at the vehicle's

front end. Two additional diagonal braces at the front of the underbody also

reduce torsion and increase stiffness.



Responsive to the throttle: the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo engine



The 2.0L four-cylinder turbo engine boasts a rapid response to accelerator

pedal commands, high power (295 lb-ft max. torque from 3000 rpm), a

supremely lively response and an engine sound typical of AMG. The crankcase

made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminum reduces the vehicle

weight where it matters most for driving dynamics.



The twin-scroll turbocharger combines optimum responsiveness at low engine

speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds. The housing of the twinscroll

turbocharger is divided into two parallel ducts. This makes it possible to

channel the exhaust gases separately on the turbine wheel. This minimizes the

mutual negative influence of the individual cylinders in the charge-change

cycle. This reduces exhaust backpressure and improves the charge-change as

well as the efficiency of the engine. The exhaust system features an

automatically controlled exhaust flap as standard. Depending on the drive

program selected, the sound is modulated from balanced to powerful.



Technological sophistication for more efficiency



The technological standards of the new four-cylinder engine are improved by

numerous efficiency-enhancing measures. These include CAMTRONIC variable

valve control, intelligent thermal management for engine and oil, highprecision

piezo injectors and multi-spark ignition. In production, the patented

CONICSHAPE® cylinder honing reduces internal engine friction and increases

efficiency.



Faster gearshifts: the dual-clutch transmission



The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-Speed Transmission also contributes to the agile

and dynamic character of the new A 35 Sedan. The gear ratios are configured

so that the driver experiences very responsive acceleration in all speed ranges,

combined with fast shifting and optimum connections when upshifting.

The standard RACE-START function allows maximum acceleration from a

stand-still, offering a high performance driving experience. The functions of the

transmission also include a temporary manual mode, activated by operating

the steering wheel shift paddles in any driving mode, and with the manual

transmission mode "M" for manual gear shifting with the shift paddles.



Variable and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive



Dynamism, agility and performance – these three attributes characterize the

standard all-wheel drive of the new Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan. The AMG

Performance 4MATIC combines the best possible traction with an emotionally

engaging drive character. The torque distribution is adjusted to suit the

dynamic handling requirements. The spectrum ranges from front-wheel drive

only to a 50:50 percent distribution to the front and rear axles.



A multi-disc clutch that is integrated in the rear axle transmission is

responsible for the torque distribution between the front and rear axles. It is

controlled electro-mechanically. The influencing factors for torque distribution

include: driving speed, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, steering angle, the

difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels, the gear selected

and the accelerator position.



The main advantages of electro-mechanical control over an electro-hydraulic

system relate to sharper driving dynamics – primarily due to the significantly

faster response and speed-independent actuation of the discs over the entire

adjustment range.



Always the right drive program



The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs: "Slippery", "Comfort",

"Sport", "Sport +" and "Individual" enable a wide range of vehicle

characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. They change relevant parameters,

such as the response of the engine and transmission.



The new "Slippery" drive program is optimized for low-grip, icy road

conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve. Smooth gear changes,

earlier upshifts and the ECO start/stop system support the stability-focused

driving impression. The "Comfort" program enables comfortable and fuelefficient

driving, thanks to features such as economical early upshifts.

Suspension and steering are set with an emphasis on comfort, the ECO

start/stop system is active.



"Sport" and "Sport+" place the focus on agility and driving pleasure with sporty

engine and transmission tuning. The sound of the turbocharged engine

becomes more distinctive. The ECO start/stop system is inactive. "Sport+" is

particularly emotional with double-declutching during downshifts and partial

cylinder cut-off via a brief and precisely defined retardation of ignition and

injection at full load.



The "Individual" drive program enables the individual parameters to be

selected and saved according to personal preferences. In addition, the sailing

function is available in the "Reduced" and "Moderate" drive settings.



Combines agility and stability: AMG DYNAMICS



As a new feature in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the new

Mercedes-AMG A 35 comes with AMG DYNAMICS. This integrated dynamic

handling control system extends the stabilizing functions of ESP® with agile

interventions according to the driver's wishes. During dynamic cornering,

imperceptible braking intervention on the rear inside wheel creates a defined

yawing moment about the vertical axis. The effect: the A 35 steers quickly and

very precisely.

The different forms of AMG DYNAMICS are "Basic" and "Advanced". When a

drive program is selected on the multimedia display, the AMG DYNAMICS

symbol is displayed together with corresponding additional information. In the

"Individual" drive program the driver can set AMG DYNAMICS levels

individually.



Lightweight and stable: the AMG suspension



The front axle of the AMG suspension features a McPherson suspension strut

construction. The suspension consists of one wishbone below the wheel center,

one spring strut and one tie rod respectively. The special axle geometry

reduces the influence of the drive on the steering – for high comfort and agile

handling. The new wishbone in aluminum reduces the unsprung mass,

enabling a more sensitive response from the springs. The AMG-specific front

steering knuckle has a radially bolted brake caliper – a technology originating

from motorsport.



Subtly adapts: AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable

damping



The optional AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension features an adaptive adjustable

damping system, which allows the driver to switch between three different

suspension configurations. The spectrum ranges from comfort-focused to

sporty. The system operates fully automatically, adapting the damping forces

for each wheel according to the driving situation and road conditions. This

happens within milliseconds and is variable, with a wide spread of damping

characteristics. The direct result is enhaced ride comfort and agility.



Does not flinch: High-performance braking system



The high-performance braking system brings the A 35 Sedan to a stop in

impressively short distances. The front axle is fitted with 4-piston monoblock

fixed callipers and 350 millimeter brake discs, the rear axle with 1-piston

sliding callipers and 330 millimeter brake discs. The discs are internally

ventilated and perforated to dissipate heat and prevent brake fading. The

silver-painted brake callipers feature unique black AMG lettering.



Precise and accurate: speed-sensitive sports steering



The speed-sensitive, electro-mechanical sports power steering provides a

sporty driving style with its direct turn-in. It has a special rack with variable

transmission ratio, and two characteristic curves. Depending on which drive

program the driver has selected, it provides taut and sporty or more

comfortable steering feedback. The rigid mounting in the integral carrier

connects the steering even better with the body and increases steering

precision.



Data logger for dynamic driving: AMG TRACK PACE

AMG TRACK PACE is also optionally available for the new A 35. The virtual

race engineer is part of the MBUX multimedia system and permanently records

more than 80 vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration) while driving. On

top of this, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective

difference to a reference time. Specific display elements are shown in green or

red, and the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether

they are currently faster or slower than their best time.



After recording fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyze and, as

necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and

deceleration values can be measured and saved. Thanks to a newly developed

algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG

TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit has been left or if it has been

shortened. This is possible using GPS data as well as the sensors available in

the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds).



The data display on the multimedia screen, in the instrument cluster and on

the optional head-up display. Well-known race tracks like, for example, the

Nürburgring or Spa Francorchamps, are already stored. Furthermore, it is also

possible to record your own circuits. The map display can be switched from 2D

to 3D and can also be updated online.



The MBUX Augmented Reality function also allows the ideal driving line of a

stored racetrack to be displayed on the multimedia display or optional head-up

display, allowing the driver to improve lap times with a virtual instructor onboard.



Optional attractive packages



The optional AMG Aerodynamics Package was developed in a wind tunnel and

improves high-speed handling. The front bumper with a large front splitter and

additional flics in high-gloss black, as well as the larger AMG lip spoiler

increase downforce. The lateral spoilers around the visual air outlets of the rear

bumper and diffuser blade also have a high-gloss black finish.



Also optionally available is the AMG Night Package. The striking black design

elements underscore the sporty and performance-focused vehicle character.

Additionally, heat insulating dark tinted windows from the B-pillar are

included.



Data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan

Engine 2.0L Inline-4 turbo

Displacement 1991 cc

Max. output 302 hp at 5800 rpm

Peak torque 295 lb-ft at 3000-4000 rpm

Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-Speed Transmission

Acceleration

0-60 mph

4.7 s

Top speed TBA

