It's everything you love about the A35 hatchback, but with a bit less junk in the trunk.
The covers lifted on Mercedes-AMG’s new entry-level model last fall ahead of the Paris Motor Show. The delectable A35 hatchback caught our attention, and understandably so with its racy good looks and 302-horsepower (225-kilowatt) turbocharged four-pot. Sadly, the A35 was destined to be forbidden fruit for those of us in North America, or rather, that version of the compact Merc was. Today the A35 sedan is revealed, and this time us Americans get to play, too.
As you might guess, the A35 Sedan is essentially everything you love from the hatchback, minus the hatch. It rides on the same all-wheel-drive underpinnings with a matching 107.4-inch wheelbase. At the rear, the sedan’s roof slopes downward to a short deck adorned with a subtle spoiler, beneath which exists enough space for an assortment of items that can fit through the A35’s 37.4-inch wide trunk opening. Mercedes-Benz doesn’t tell us exactly how much space is in there, but the automaker promises it’s enough to carry large luggage for an extended road trip.
Moving inside the greenhouse, rear-seat passengers get 37.2 inches of headroom, which is fairly substantial for a compact sedan. The front-seat accommodations are exactly the same as those from the hatchback, including the flat-bottomed sport steering wheel and fully digital cockpit fitted with the latest MBUX infotainment gear. The AMG nature of the A35 is reflected in the five various driving modes selectable from the cockpit, not to mention the visual cues courtesy of a red/black interior color combo.
As interesting as all that is, we suspect most A35 buyers will be interested in performance. The mechanicals are a carbon-copy from the hatchback, meaning you get the 302-hp turbo four connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that can shift itself, or manually through wheel-mounted paddles. The A35’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system sends all power to the front wheels by default, but can ultimately distribute half that power to the back for a 50/50 split. Individual braking at each wheel can help yaw the A35 through corners, while the adjustable suspension offers a range of settings for comfort or attacking race tracks. A 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds matches the hatchback, though Mercedes doesn’t have an official top speed published for the sedan just yet.
Speaking of which, we don’t have pricing or availability on the new sedan either. However, a Mercedes spokesperson did confirm with us that yes, the A35 sedan will be available in the States and it will be a 2020 model. Armed with that information, expect the new entry-level AMG to hit dealerships later this year.
Affalterbach. The next level of driving performance is here: the new A 35 Sedan is the first choice for customers looking for the sportiness typical of Mercedes-AMG, combined with a comfortable amount of space and versatility for passengers and luggage. The exceptional driving dynamics of this agile sedan are ensured by the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo engine with 302 hp, the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-Speed Transmission, the AMG suspension and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.
The new A 35 Sedan expands the current AMG model range by providing an additional attractive entry-level model. It appeals to young customers who are looking for a high level of performance along with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage. An acceleration time of 4.7 seconds for 0-60 mph meets these customers' desire for performance driving dynamics in the compact car segment.
"Following the very successful launch of the hatchback model, things are moving along dynamically in the compact class segment at AMG. Sport sedans are the origin of Mercedes-AMG and part of the brand's core. With our new A 35, we are transporting this history into modern times in the form of a very attractive model that serves as a point of entry into the world of AMG and also appeals to new customer groups," states Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.
Plenty of space yet still compact
The A 35 Sedan rides on a 107.4 in wheelbase and displays the proportions of a powerful yet compact vehicle, with sporty and short overhangs at the front and rear. The grille with twin louvers, the AMG front bumper with flics on the air intakes, a front splitter and silver chrome trim elements are distinguishing AMG design features on the A 35.
From the side view, the aerodynamically optimized 18-inch, twin-spoke light- Page 2
alloy wheels and side sills of AMG design catch the eye. The muscular shoulder
with a precise character line running below it emphasizes the contoured sides
of the A 35. The side mirrors sit on the beltline, as commonly seen on sports
cars. The optionally available 19-inch wheels reinforce the characterstic AMG
look.
The two-part tail lamps and the new diffuser insert highlight the rear end that
emphasizes width. Additionally, the trunk lip spoiler and the two round
tailpipe trims firmly characterize the AMG design from the rear.
Comfortable interior dimensions
Above-average shoulder, elbow and headroom plus easy access to the rear
contribute to the A 35 Sedan’s high versatility. The A 35 Sedan is also at the
top of its segment with regard to rear headroom (37.2 in). The large trunk was
designed for practical utility. The trunk opening is very large with a width of
37.4 in. This allows comfortable loading and unloading, even of large luggage.
This applies in particular to the optional KEYLESS-GO comfort package with
HANDS-FREE ACCESS. The HANDS-FREE ACCESS convenience function
enables hands-free and fully automatic opening of the trunk lid with a kicking
motion of the foot under the rear bumper.
Listens to words, reacts to gestures: the MBUX multimedia system
In the interior of the A 35 Sedan, the new MBUX multimedia system combines
an intuitive operating structure with progressive design. MBUX creates an
even closer connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers.
Emotionally appealing presentations underline the clear control structure and
feature brilliant maximum-resolution 3D graphics. Visually, the two displays
under one shared glass blend into a Widescreen Cockpit, and as a central
element emphasize the horizontal orientation of the interior design.
The trailblazing voice control system activated with the words "Hey Mercedes"
is also on-board. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognizes and
understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle
operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. In addition, with the newly
optional MBUX interior assistant, select multimedia functions and the reading
light can be switched on and off without touch.
True to its own style: the fully digital instrument cluster
Customers can choose between three AMG display styles for the instrument
cluster. The Supersport mode is particularly striking with a central, round
tachometer and additional information presented in the form of bars to the left
and right of the rev counter that have a three-dimensional depth. Via the AMG
menu, the driver can choose various special displays such as Warm-up, Set-up,
G-Force and Engine Data.
The touchscreen multimedia display also emphasizes the dynamic character
with individual AMG displays such as visualization of the driving programs,
AMG TRACK PACE and telemetry data. Another new feature is the unique
AMG center console with touchpad and additional switches for operating ESP®,
manual transmission mode and optional adaptive damping.
Command center for driving dynamics: new generation of AMG steering
wheels
The new generation of AMG steering wheels continues to provide the perfect
link between the driver and the vehicle. The steering wheel rim with a
flattened lower section, perforated leather in the grip area and red contrast
topstitching is both attractive and pleasant to the touch. The galvanized
steering wheel paddles allow an even sportier driving style with manual gear
shifting. The integral touch control buttons can be used to intuitively select the
displays of the instrument cluster and the multimedia system by means of
horizontal and vertical swiping, and to position them according to individual
preferences.
The optional AMG Performance steering wheel can be equipped upon request
with some innovative additional elements, such as the AMG Drive Unit. This
consists of a round controller with an integrated display beneath the right-hand
steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons with
switches beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. The AMG drive programs
can be engaged directly via the controller. The selected drive program is shown
on the color LCD display directly integrated in the controller.
With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches,
further AMG functions can be controlled within easy reach, directly on the
steering wheel. Each function desired can be displayed on the other LCD
display, and the driver taps its switch to set the respective function. The
driver's two preferred AMG functions can be defined in this way and the
settings quickly changed with one touch.
Red/black: characteristic AMG combination
The seat covers are available in MB-Tex man-made leather with DINAMICA
microfiber in black with red contrasting topstitching and red seat belts or in
ARTICO man-made leather in black/neva grey. Red piping on the microfiber
DINAMICA trim elements and ventilation outlets accented by a red ring add
further design accents.
Reinforced body-in-white
Specific measures to strengthen the front section of the bodyshell form the
basis for the precise turn-in ability and the toe and camber stability of the
chassis, even when driving at speed. A special "shearing plate" – an aluminium
plate underneath the engine – increases the torsional rigidity at the vehicle's
front end. Two additional diagonal braces at the front of the underbody also
reduce torsion and increase stiffness.
Responsive to the throttle: the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo engine
The 2.0L four-cylinder turbo engine boasts a rapid response to accelerator
pedal commands, high power (295 lb-ft max. torque from 3000 rpm), a
supremely lively response and an engine sound typical of AMG. The crankcase
made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminum reduces the vehicle
weight where it matters most for driving dynamics.
The twin-scroll turbocharger combines optimum responsiveness at low engine
speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds. The housing of the twinscroll
turbocharger is divided into two parallel ducts. This makes it possible to
channel the exhaust gases separately on the turbine wheel. This minimizes the
mutual negative influence of the individual cylinders in the charge-change
cycle. This reduces exhaust backpressure and improves the charge-change as
well as the efficiency of the engine. The exhaust system features an
automatically controlled exhaust flap as standard. Depending on the drive
program selected, the sound is modulated from balanced to powerful.
Technological sophistication for more efficiency
The technological standards of the new four-cylinder engine are improved by
numerous efficiency-enhancing measures. These include CAMTRONIC variable
valve control, intelligent thermal management for engine and oil, highprecision
piezo injectors and multi-spark ignition. In production, the patented
CONICSHAPE® cylinder honing reduces internal engine friction and increases
efficiency.
Faster gearshifts: the dual-clutch transmission
The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-Speed Transmission also contributes to the agile
and dynamic character of the new A 35 Sedan. The gear ratios are configured
so that the driver experiences very responsive acceleration in all speed ranges,
combined with fast shifting and optimum connections when upshifting.
The standard RACE-START function allows maximum acceleration from a
stand-still, offering a high performance driving experience. The functions of the
transmission also include a temporary manual mode, activated by operating
the steering wheel shift paddles in any driving mode, and with the manual
transmission mode "M" for manual gear shifting with the shift paddles.
Variable and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive
Dynamism, agility and performance – these three attributes characterize the
standard all-wheel drive of the new Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan. The AMG
Performance 4MATIC combines the best possible traction with an emotionally
engaging drive character. The torque distribution is adjusted to suit the
dynamic handling requirements. The spectrum ranges from front-wheel drive
only to a 50:50 percent distribution to the front and rear axles.
A multi-disc clutch that is integrated in the rear axle transmission is
responsible for the torque distribution between the front and rear axles. It is
controlled electro-mechanically. The influencing factors for torque distribution
include: driving speed, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, steering angle, the
difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels, the gear selected
and the accelerator position.
The main advantages of electro-mechanical control over an electro-hydraulic
system relate to sharper driving dynamics – primarily due to the significantly
faster response and speed-independent actuation of the discs over the entire
adjustment range.
Always the right drive program
The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs: "Slippery", "Comfort",
"Sport", "Sport +" and "Individual" enable a wide range of vehicle
characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. They change relevant parameters,
such as the response of the engine and transmission.
The new "Slippery" drive program is optimized for low-grip, icy road
conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve. Smooth gear changes,
earlier upshifts and the ECO start/stop system support the stability-focused
driving impression. The "Comfort" program enables comfortable and fuelefficient
driving, thanks to features such as economical early upshifts.
Suspension and steering are set with an emphasis on comfort, the ECO
start/stop system is active.
"Sport" and "Sport+" place the focus on agility and driving pleasure with sporty
engine and transmission tuning. The sound of the turbocharged engine
becomes more distinctive. The ECO start/stop system is inactive. "Sport+" is
particularly emotional with double-declutching during downshifts and partial
cylinder cut-off via a brief and precisely defined retardation of ignition and
injection at full load.
The "Individual" drive program enables the individual parameters to be
selected and saved according to personal preferences. In addition, the sailing
function is available in the "Reduced" and "Moderate" drive settings.
Combines agility and stability: AMG DYNAMICS
As a new feature in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the new
Mercedes-AMG A 35 comes with AMG DYNAMICS. This integrated dynamic
handling control system extends the stabilizing functions of ESP® with agile
interventions according to the driver's wishes. During dynamic cornering,
imperceptible braking intervention on the rear inside wheel creates a defined
yawing moment about the vertical axis. The effect: the A 35 steers quickly and
very precisely.
The different forms of AMG DYNAMICS are "Basic" and "Advanced". When a
drive program is selected on the multimedia display, the AMG DYNAMICS
symbol is displayed together with corresponding additional information. In the
"Individual" drive program the driver can set AMG DYNAMICS levels
individually.
Lightweight and stable: the AMG suspension
The front axle of the AMG suspension features a McPherson suspension strut
construction. The suspension consists of one wishbone below the wheel center,
one spring strut and one tie rod respectively. The special axle geometry
reduces the influence of the drive on the steering – for high comfort and agile
handling. The new wishbone in aluminum reduces the unsprung mass,
enabling a more sensitive response from the springs. The AMG-specific front
steering knuckle has a radially bolted brake caliper – a technology originating
from motorsport.
Subtly adapts: AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable
damping
The optional AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension features an adaptive adjustable
damping system, which allows the driver to switch between three different
suspension configurations. The spectrum ranges from comfort-focused to
sporty. The system operates fully automatically, adapting the damping forces
for each wheel according to the driving situation and road conditions. This
happens within milliseconds and is variable, with a wide spread of damping
characteristics. The direct result is enhaced ride comfort and agility.
Does not flinch: High-performance braking system
The high-performance braking system brings the A 35 Sedan to a stop in
impressively short distances. The front axle is fitted with 4-piston monoblock
fixed callipers and 350 millimeter brake discs, the rear axle with 1-piston
sliding callipers and 330 millimeter brake discs. The discs are internally
ventilated and perforated to dissipate heat and prevent brake fading. The
silver-painted brake callipers feature unique black AMG lettering.
Precise and accurate: speed-sensitive sports steering
The speed-sensitive, electro-mechanical sports power steering provides a
sporty driving style with its direct turn-in. It has a special rack with variable
transmission ratio, and two characteristic curves. Depending on which drive
program the driver has selected, it provides taut and sporty or more
comfortable steering feedback. The rigid mounting in the integral carrier
connects the steering even better with the body and increases steering
precision.
Data logger for dynamic driving: AMG TRACK PACE
AMG TRACK PACE is also optionally available for the new A 35. The virtual
race engineer is part of the MBUX multimedia system and permanently records
more than 80 vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration) while driving. On
top of this, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective
difference to a reference time. Specific display elements are shown in green or
red, and the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether
they are currently faster or slower than their best time.
After recording fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyze and, as
necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and
deceleration values can be measured and saved. Thanks to a newly developed
algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG
TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit has been left or if it has been
shortened. This is possible using GPS data as well as the sensors available in
the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds).
The data display on the multimedia screen, in the instrument cluster and on
the optional head-up display. Well-known race tracks like, for example, the
Nürburgring or Spa Francorchamps, are already stored. Furthermore, it is also
possible to record your own circuits. The map display can be switched from 2D
to 3D and can also be updated online.
The MBUX Augmented Reality function also allows the ideal driving line of a
stored racetrack to be displayed on the multimedia display or optional head-up
display, allowing the driver to improve lap times with a virtual instructor onboard.
Optional attractive packages
The optional AMG Aerodynamics Package was developed in a wind tunnel and
improves high-speed handling. The front bumper with a large front splitter and
additional flics in high-gloss black, as well as the larger AMG lip spoiler
increase downforce. The lateral spoilers around the visual air outlets of the rear
bumper and diffuser blade also have a high-gloss black finish.
Also optionally available is the AMG Night Package. The striking black design
elements underscore the sporty and performance-focused vehicle character.
Additionally, heat insulating dark tinted windows from the B-pillar are
included.
Data at a glance
Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan
Engine 2.0L Inline-4 turbo
Displacement 1991 cc
Max. output 302 hp at 5800 rpm
Peak torque 295 lb-ft at 3000-4000 rpm
Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive
Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-Speed Transmission
Acceleration
0-60 mph
4.7 s
Top speed TBA
