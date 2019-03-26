We'd be lying if we said that we got tired of the same old drag races – we frankly never get tired of watching cars line up against each other. With that said, we do enjoy a bit of variety from time to time.

Seeing a Dodge Charger SRT 392 in one of these drag race videos is nothing new. However, today we're going to get to see it face off against a worthy, but unusual competitor, thanks to the YouTube channel Team Mejo.

The Charger will be facing off against an Infiniti Q50 Red Sport. The Q50 Red Sport is powered by a twin turbo 3.0 liter V6, good for 400 horsepower and 350 lb/ft of torque. Comparatively, the Charger SRT 392 is putting out 485 horsepower and 475 lb/ft of torque.

In addition, the Charger has had some exhaust work, according to the video. Helping that massive 392 cubic inch, 6.4 liter V8 breathe easier is sure to free up a few extra horsepower and sound great doing it. With that said, we've all seen the battleship memes – the Charger (along with its Challenger stablemate) is a heavy car.

All told, it's about 400 pounds heavier than its competition – even more if the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport is the rear wheel drive version instead of the all wheel drive version. It's certainly more powerful than the Infiniti, but does it have enough horsepower to overcome that handicap?

The short answer is no. Despite less horsepower – and substantially less torque – the Infiniti pulls roughly a car length and a half on the Charger and stays there. While there are a lot of factors at play, it's more or less plain to see that all the horsepower in the world will only take you so far – at some point, you've got to go on a diet.

Source: Team Mejo on YouTube