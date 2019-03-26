There seems to be no stopping the progression of technology in automobiles. The latest feature that will soon grace your infotainment system is a spiffy app from Domino’s Pizza that lets you order up dinner from the comfort of the driver’s seat. As far as critical vehicle functions go, a Domino’s app isn’t exactly high on the list. Then again, any young family with hungry kids screaming in the back might appreciate a quicker solution to sourcing dinner.

The global pizza chain is working with Xevo Inc. to bring the app to vehicle systems. Xevo is a major player when it comes to in-car commerce systems, and like it or not, shopping for a variety of goods and services while jaunting across town is quickly becoming a fact-of-life in our connected world. Domino’s hopes to have its new AnyWare pizza ordering app pre-loaded in new vehicles starting late this year.

"At Domino's, we want pizza ordering to be simple and always within reach, no matter where a customer happens to be," said Chris Roeser, director of digital experience at Domino's. "This new AnyWare platform will make ordering pizza easy, whether you're in the car waiting for the kids to finish soccer practice or you're on your way home from work."

The process allows users to order up a pizza through the app, or it can find the nearest store for an in-car phone call to place the order instead. Frequent diners can save preferences in the app so a fresh pizza can be ordered in just a couple taps. For obsessive-compulsive types, the app will also track the progress of the pizza as it’s being made, so you’ll know the exact moment it comes out of the oven.

Presumably, the app would only be used by passengers while the car is in motion, or drivers when the car is parked. Distracted driving is a growing concern among many individuals and entities as vehicle infotainment systems become increasingly complex. Back in December 2017, General Motors came under fire from safety groups for its Marketplace app which, among other things, would allow driver and passengers to order food, make hotel reservations, and even prepay for gasoline.

Source: Domino’s Pizza, The Detroit Bureau