Having recently celebrated the World Wide Web's 30th birthday, we've found ourselves thinking a lot lately about just how weird and useless a lot of what we find online is. In our opinion, it doesn't get more useless than unboxing videos. The idea that people will spend time watching other people removing new consumer goods from their packaging is utterly baffling to us.

This video, from TheTFJJ on YouTube, is sort of like an unboxing video, but one we actually want to watch. Chris from Tempesta Racing invited the channel owner to watch the delivery of his new Ferrari FXX-K Evo at Fiorano Circuit.

Tempesta Racing are the 2018 Ferrari Challenge champions, so this is as good a way as any to celebrate. Having a car delivered at the Fiorano track under a red car cover is a special honor, one well-deserved by the owner and the car itself.

The cover is pulled back, and photos are taken, followed by a round of applause for the beautiful dark red Ferrari and its proud new owner. As soon as the car is delivered, it takes to the track for some hot laps, which are presented to us in both on-board and fly-by format. Lucky us.

It's immediately clear that the FXX-K Evo is brutally fast. From both inside and outside the car, the video provides a visceral feeling of speed and, surprisingly, composure. The FXX-K Evo appears totally planted, and it looks like it owns that track. Nothing seems to upset the FXX-K Evo.

That's to say nothing of the glorious sounds generated by the FXX-K Evo's naturally aspirated 6.3 liter V12, producing an incredible 848 horsepower. As if that wasn't enough power, the electric motor onboard produces an additional 188 horsepower for a total of 1,036 horsepower. Simply mind-blowing.

Source: TheTFJJ on YouTube