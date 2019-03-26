Is that for hauling children's toys?

Has Elon Musk just suggested that a Tesla pickup truck will outhaul one of the mighty Ram trucks? That sure seems to be what he's implying in a recent tweet.

First, his words:

12,000 lbs!? How puny. Do you construct children’s toys?

Of course, we need some context here to explain what Musk is referring to, so here's the tweet embedded in full:

 

It's not a secret that Tesla is working on an electric pickup truck. In fact, it's scheduled to be revealed sometime later this year. As for its towing/hauling abilities, both are still up in the air. However, we do know that the expectations are high...very high.

The truck will be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive pickup with "crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard," noted Musk in a previous tweet. We suspect that whatever a Ram 1500 or Ford F-150 can do, Tesla will one-up those figures.

We'll find out the actual info in detail later this year when Tesla reveals its much-anticipated electric truck.

Rendered Tesla truck lead image via InsideEVs

