Even though the development of the Golf VIII has suffered a setback, Volkswagen is still planning to show the revamped version of its most popular model late this year. It won’t be ready for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, but the folks from Wolfsburg have made it crystal clear that annoying camouflage will come off before the end of 2019.

There’s still some testing that needs to be done in order to iron out all the kinks before the car’s market launch slated for early 2020. A fully disguised prototype was spotted the other day in Denmark by our friends at Pro-Street DK – the very same folks who caught the Porsche Taycan on roads around Copenhagen.

2 Photos

While many people will complain the Golf’s styling will be more of the same, why mess around with a successful recipe? After all, the outgoing generation – despite its age – was the top seller last year in Europe where VW managed to move 445,754 units, way ahead of the Renault Clio (336,268) and the Polo (299,920) that rounded off the top 3.

It will be a different story on the inside as while the exterior will be an evolution, the cabin will represent a revolution compared to the current Golf. VW has promised a high-tech interior with digital screens replacing most of the traditional controls, at least on the upper-spec models as the cheaper ones could get a more basic setup.

In regards to engines, we’re not expecting any major changes. The gasoline lineup should include the familiar 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI three- and four-cylinder units, joined by the 2.0 TSIs in the hotter GTI and R models already confirmed for a 2020 release. Diesel fans should still be able to rely on the 1.6 TDI and the bigger 2.0 TDI. The fully electric e-Golf won’t live to see a new generation since it will be replaced by an I.D. model. Should you want an electrified Golf, the GTE plug-in hybrid will still be offered.

Additional spy shots are available at the source link below.

Source: Pro-Street DK