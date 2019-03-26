Skoda’s best-selling car will make the transition towards the fourth generation later this year, but it looks like there’s still time for one more update tailored to the outgoing model. Dubbed “Dynamic+ Package” and available for both the hatchback and the wagon, the new version is basically a styling kit bringing the hugely successful Czech car closer to the appearance of the sporty Octavia RS.

Starting with the front of the vehicle, the Octavia Dynamic+ Package has gained a spoiler lip attached to the bumper finished in black to complement the dark corporate grille. Finished in an identical black shade are the side mirror caps, which together with the tinted rear windows and the grille form the Black Package.

3 Photos

Moving at the back of the car, Skoda will throw in a diffuser (also finished in black) plus a trunk lid black spoiler if you opt for the hatchback body style. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the four choices of 17-inch alloy wheels and two designs for the larger 18-inch rims. Some of them come in a two-tone finish while others have a matte black appearance to complete the dark exterior accents.

Skoda hasn’t released any images of the interior, but it does say the Octavia Dynamic+ Package is fitted with a sporty steering wheel, aluminum pedals, upgraded seats with better lateral support, and a black headliner.

Buyers will be able to get the Octavia in this spec with most of the engines available for the regular model. Needless to say, the Dynamic+ Package won’t be offered with the four-cylinder 2.0 TSI engine specification available in the full-fat Octavia RS.

Source: Skoda