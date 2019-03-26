You can have it with 18-inch wheels.
Skoda’s best-selling car will make the transition towards the fourth generation later this year, but it looks like there’s still time for one more update tailored to the outgoing model. Dubbed “Dynamic+ Package” and available for both the hatchback and the wagon, the new version is basically a styling kit bringing the hugely successful Czech car closer to the appearance of the sporty Octavia RS.
Starting with the front of the vehicle, the Octavia Dynamic+ Package has gained a spoiler lip attached to the bumper finished in black to complement the dark corporate grille. Finished in an identical black shade are the side mirror caps, which together with the tinted rear windows and the grille form the Black Package.
Moving at the back of the car, Skoda will throw in a diffuser (also finished in black) plus a trunk lid black spoiler if you opt for the hatchback body style. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the four choices of 17-inch alloy wheels and two designs for the larger 18-inch rims. Some of them come in a two-tone finish while others have a matte black appearance to complete the dark exterior accents.
Skoda hasn’t released any images of the interior, but it does say the Octavia Dynamic+ Package is fitted with a sporty steering wheel, aluminum pedals, upgraded seats with better lateral support, and a black headliner.
Buyers will be able to get the Octavia in this spec with most of the engines available for the regular model. Needless to say, the Dynamic+ Package won’t be offered with the four-cylinder 2.0 TSI engine specification available in the full-fat Octavia RS.
Source: Skoda
Mladá Boleslav, 26 March 2019 – ŠKODA is sharpening the emotional profile of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA and ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI estate with a new DYNAMIC+ package. This individualisation option includes signature black accents on the body, while sports seats, aluminium pedals, a sports steering wheel and a black roof lining define the look in the interior. The DYNAMIC+ package is available in conjunction with most engine versions and uses specific modifications to move the bestsellers’ appearance closer to the RS models.
The new DYNAMIC+ package for the ŠKODA OCTAVIA and OCTAVIA COMBI estate uses specific visual details to highlight the vehicles’ dynamic and elegant character. The front spoiler features a sporty black lip, matching the black frame of the characteristic ŠKODA grille. The latter is part of the Black package, as are the black wing mirror caps and smoked Sunset glass. A black rear diffuser is included as well, while the rear of the saloon also features a black spoiler on the boot lid. The 17-inch “Trius” alloy wheels in metallic black are complemented by three additional wheel sets: the bicolour 17-inch “Hawk” in brushed silver and glossy black as well as two 18-inch wheels – the bicolour “Vega”, again in glossy black and brushed silver, and the matt black “Turini”. The sporting, elegant and dynamic look continues in the interior, with sports seats, a black roof lining and a multifunction sports steering wheel.
The OCTAVIA and the particularly versatile and practical OCTAVIA COMBI estate are key models in the ŠKODA portfolio: the current ŠKODA success story began with the introduction of the first new-generation OCTAVIA in 1996. By now the brand’s bestseller, produced at the main plant in Mladá Boleslav, is synonymous with the Czech car maker and considered the heart of the brand. Currently in its third generation, its sales figures illustrate its success in the compact segment: so far, more than 5.5 million customers have taken delivery of an OCTAVIA or an OCTAVIA COMBI. Offering superior workmanship, modern technology, a spacious cabin and boot and excellent value for money, the OCTAVIA and OCTAVIA COMBI embody the ŠKODA DNA to perfection and play a significant part in defining the brand’s image.