Known in Europe as the L200, the pickup truck is being envisioned by Mitsu as a beefed-up concept.

It looks like Mitsubishi is toying around with the idea of coming out with a rugged version of the L200 / Triton for those in need of a more versatile version of the already competent workhorse. Only a concept for the time being, the new Triton Absolute (yes, that’s how it’s actually called) is making its debut this week at the 2019 Bangkok Motor Show, but there is a chance a production version will follow.

Mitsu says it will have the concept on display at various venues over the next 12 months to “gauge public interest and feedback.” In other words, if enough people will like it, the Triton Absolute will be going into production in more than a year from now. It doesn’t look nearly as outlandish as other concept trucks, so the road-going model could echo the Thailand-bound concept.

Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept
9 Photos
Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept

So, what’s so special about the concept? For starters, it sits 50 millimeters (1.97 inches) higher than the regular L200 / Triton to provide a more generous ground clearance for tackling rough terrain. To make room for those chunky off-road Falken Wildpeak tires wrapping the black wheels, Mitsubishi widened the tracks and it also increased the suspension travel to improve the truck’s off-road capabilities.

The tougher Triton gets a beefy body kit with red grab handles above each door along with a hard tonneau cover at the back where there are two more handles. Envisioned as a Ford Ranger Raptor rival, the Absolute concept now holds LED auxiliary lights on its roof and has bulging fenders to further enhance its aggressive stance. Front and rear skid plates along with the blacked-out grille set it apart from the regular model, as does the carbon fiber tailgate.

Without going into any specific details, Mitsu says the ride quality has been improved while handling is better than before. With no info about the powertrain, chances are the concept uses one of the stock engines you’ll find in the standard L200 / Triton.

Source: Mitsubishi

The Concept Is Based On The Facelifted Model:

2019 Mitsubishi L200 / Triton Goes Official With Bold Design
Hide press releaseShow press release

Mitsubishi Motors Goes "ABSOLUTELY Beyond Tough" with Iconic Special Show Model TRITON ABSOLUTE

Tokyo, March 26, 2019 – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today unveiled the TRITON ABSOLUTE, an iconic special show model of the acclaimed TRITON (L200 in Europe) that embodies the rugged, solid, and uncompromising nature of MMC's flagship pickup at the 40th Bangkok International Motor Show 2019*.
 
The TRITON ABSOLUTE expresses the concept "ABSOLUTELY Beyond Tough" through "Build-up Robustness" based on the "Truck Dynamism" illustrated by "More Solid and More Rugged" design and the TRITON's "Mechanical Durability".
 
The striking features of the TRITON ABSOLUTE will showcase the robustness of the pickup's frame, and convey the rugged design and uncompromising presence of the TRITON in every environment. This special model's protective body paneling, rugged style, and bold lighting systems take on the "ABSOLUTELY Beyond Tough" nature of the TRITON, which has been relayed across generations of the outstanding, rugged pickup.
 
MMC expects the bold and ambitious model to resonate strongly with pickup owners everywhere by embodying the proven mechanical durability and go-anywhere performance capabilities of the TRITON, which were further advanced with the launch of the 2019 model in Thailand last fall. The TRITON ABSOLUTE is also a key representation of MMC's "Drive your Ambition" brand tagline, expressing the 100-year DNA of the automobile manufacturing through tough design as well as the progressive values and exploration-minded ambitions of its drivers.
 
* Officially VIP day is on March 25th, press day is on March 26th, and it is open to the general public from March 27th to April 7th.
For more information, please see: https://bangkok-motorshow.com/