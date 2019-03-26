It looks like Mitsubishi is toying around with the idea of coming out with a rugged version of the L200 / Triton for those in need of a more versatile version of the already competent workhorse. Only a concept for the time being, the new Triton Absolute (yes, that’s how it’s actually called) is making its debut this week at the 2019 Bangkok Motor Show, but there is a chance a production version will follow.

Mitsu says it will have the concept on display at various venues over the next 12 months to “gauge public interest and feedback.” In other words, if enough people will like it, the Triton Absolute will be going into production in more than a year from now. It doesn’t look nearly as outlandish as other concept trucks, so the road-going model could echo the Thailand-bound concept.

9 Photos

So, what’s so special about the concept? For starters, it sits 50 millimeters (1.97 inches) higher than the regular L200 / Triton to provide a more generous ground clearance for tackling rough terrain. To make room for those chunky off-road Falken Wildpeak tires wrapping the black wheels, Mitsubishi widened the tracks and it also increased the suspension travel to improve the truck’s off-road capabilities.

The tougher Triton gets a beefy body kit with red grab handles above each door along with a hard tonneau cover at the back where there are two more handles. Envisioned as a Ford Ranger Raptor rival, the Absolute concept now holds LED auxiliary lights on its roof and has bulging fenders to further enhance its aggressive stance. Front and rear skid plates along with the blacked-out grille set it apart from the regular model, as does the carbon fiber tailgate.

Without going into any specific details, Mitsu says the ride quality has been improved while handling is better than before. With no info about the powertrain, chances are the concept uses one of the stock engines you’ll find in the standard L200 / Triton.

Source: Mitsubishi