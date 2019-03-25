BMW wants you to know it’s getting serious about electric vehicles. After all, it’s not every day an automaker sends out its own “spy” photos attached to a press release divulging various details. Admittedly the details are as vague and generalized as a politician’s promise, but the takeaway here is that Munich will soon offer mainstream EVs that aren’t oddly-style boxes or sexy supercars. Getting a bit more specific, the photo above (and the gallery below) features the almost-primetime-ready BMW iX3 SUV as well as the i4 four-door and iNext crossover.

Of these, the iX3 garners our immediate attention because it’s confirmed as entering production next year. That means we’ll likely see the compact SUV revealed later this year, showing us its solid kidney grille and fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology and boasting a range of over 249 miles (400 kilometers). BMW also says it can access 150-kilowatt charging stations, which supports the rumors we’ve heard that it can be fully recharged in just a half hour.

As it stands, the automaker tells us in the teaser that the iX3 is going through a key phase of cold-weather testing on frozen lakes in and around BMW’s testing center in Sweden. Our photographers can confirm that, courtesy of the latest non-manufacturer-supplied spy shots featured in the gallery below.

For that matter, the i4 four-door “coupe” and iNext crossover are said to be experiencing the same testing schedule, though we haven’t caught those machines on the road. However, BMW does tell us the i4 should have a range of over 373 miles (600 kilometers) while also offering enough punch to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in four seconds flat. We’re also told that i4 production will begin in 2021.

On the abstract side is the iNext. BMW calls it the company’s technology flagship featuring Level 3 autonomous driving capability and a range equal to the i4. It will ride on the automaker’s future modular platform and will incorporate “the latest innovations” for design, connectivity, and electrification. We weren’t kidding about vague details, but one definitive number for the iNext is a production date of 2021.

Coupled with the existing i3 and i8, BMW’s all-electric lineup should soon offer a little something for everyone seeking to break free of internal combustion power.

Source: BMW, Automedia