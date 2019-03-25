The Jeep Forward Control, built from 1956 to 1965, is one of the most unusual Jeeps ever built. True to its name, it featured a cab-over design atop a strong frame, making it perfectly adaptable for use as everything from dump trucks to box vans.

This example, found on Craigslist in Jacksonville, Florida, is more unusual than most. A long wheelbase FC-170 model, it makes good use of the sprawling real estate aft of the cab with a homemade camper conversion.

We were turned on to this truck by the enthusiast site BangShift, where another nice writeup of this unusual truck exists. Like us, they're impressed by this truck's lack of serious rust as well as the camper shell and some of the other modifications made to this one-of-a-kind Jeep camper.

The camper apparently spent most of its life in Arizona before moving to Florida, where the current owner has taken care of it over the last few years. The camper body, framed in wood and covered in fiberglass, was carried out sometime in the early 1970s according to the ad.

More recently,the Dana 44 front end was treated to a disc brake conversion, and the wheels & tires look newer as well. The seller also added the bumper – apparently, a factory option for these unusual trucks when new – complete with an 8,000 lb winch.

The Jeep is powered by a 283 cubic inch Chevrolet V8 backed up by a three speed manual transmission with overdrive and, naturally, four wheel drive. According to the seller, the engine runs, and the brakes work, but it's described by the seller as a project.

That means that you'll more than likely need a trailer to bring this rare, unique Jeep home. That's going to be one big trailer – Uhaul may not have your back on this one.

Source: Craigslist