Aston Martin broke form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with two mid-engine concept cars that lay the foundation for a fastly approaching future. By 2022 the company plans to produce the Valkyrie, AM-RB 003, and Vanquish (three mid-engine vehicles), signifying a major change in direction from a long lineage of front-engine cars.

To get a better sense of what we can expect from this new direction, Top Gear spent time previewing the mid-engine AM-RB 003 and Vanquish Vision concept cars. Coming in 2021, the AM-RB 003 slots between the Valkyrie and the Vanquish. It’s stats put it firmly in hypercar territory. Limited to just 500 examples, the car uses a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain that primarily relies on a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 as its main source of power. No word yet on power, but Aston suggests it will keep up with rivals such as the LaFerrari.

Though it’s currently a concept, the AM-RB 003’s design hints at what the production car will entail. Expect carbon-fiber construction, a multi-layer front splitter, and Valkyrie-inspired facial features such as the headlights to port over to the real thing. And although it does not use the Valkyrie’s preposterous V12 with its F1-like 12,000 RPM redline, the hypercar’s hybrid powertrain should make the 003 equally animalistic on road and track.

Following the 003 is the Vanquish, which is scheduled to arrive in 2022. Although the Vanquish moniker is currently in use on a front-engine GT car, this concept hints that this will soon change. For the first time, the Vanquish name will exist on a mid-engine product. Designated as the halo car of Aston’s series production lineup, the upcoming Vanquish uses the same 3.0-liter V6 as the 003. Like its sibling, the Vanquish will feature gasoline-electric hybrid technology. Aston pictures the Vanquish competing directly with cars such as the F8 Tributo and McLaren 720S.

The coming years look to be filled with excitement for the British automaker. And with important vehicles such as the DBX crossover SUV still in the pipeline, Aston’s decision to redesign the top-end of its lineup is something that can’t be taken lightly. That said, we can’t wait to see these new mid-engine Astons on the road in the near future.

