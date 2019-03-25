The Ferrari P80/C is a new one-off creation for a client in love with the Prancing Horse's famous race cars, particularly the sports cars of the 1960s. The automaker's engineering team began working on this project way back in 2015, and the development has finally reached the end with incredible results.

The P80/C is a track-only creation with the Ferrari 488 GT3 race car as its basis. The Prancing Horse's designers and engineers work together to create a completely different body that's both aesthetically pleasing and functional around a circuit.

Not needing to fulfil all of the rules for the public road allows the designers to give the P80/C a low, wedge-shaped front end and a prominent splitter below it.

Source: Ferrari