The current generation BMW M5 (F90 chassis) is an impressive piece of machinery. Its 4.4 liter, twin turbo V8 produces an incredible 600 horsepower (617 with the competition package, thanks to a tweaked ECU) and 553 lb/ft of torque.

Despite the addition of a rear-biased all wheel drive system, the F90 M5 is actually lighter than the F10 M5 it replaced, weighing in at just over 4,000 pounds. It's no lightweight, but with 600 horsepower on tap, the M5 has no problem moving two tons around. When Car & Driver tested a 2018 model, they found it capable of a 0-60 time of 2.8 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.9 seconds.

That's definitely supercar bait, but this modified example, seen in a video by DragTimes on YouTube, is a bona-fide supercar killer. Before we see it line up against a stock Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, we're treated to a lengthy list of bolt-on modifications for the M5.

This M5 has been treated to a full exhaust, upgraded charge pipes & intake, a tune, and water/methanol injection. It's still running pump gas, and these modifications could be easily replicated on your average M5 – there's no custom trickery here besides the tune, which is a given when you're throwing parts at any modern turbocharged car.

From the very beginning, the M5 pulls on the Huracan and doesn't let up, gradually widening the gap from one and a half to two car lengths each run. Regardless, it's a close race. The BMW is consistently running in the 10.6 second range, while the Huracan is running around 10.7 seconds .

We doubt that the Huracan owner expected a performance sedan to give him a run for his money, let alone win. Both are impressive cars, but today, we're just a bit more impressed by the M5.

Source: DragTimes on YouTube