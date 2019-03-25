After joining forces to create an exquisite quartet of special models based on the Vanquish, Aston Martin and Zagato are teaming up once again for an equally interesting project. First announced in September 2018, the DBZ Centenary Collection is making the headlines courtesy of newly released design sketches giving us a better idea of what to expect from the lovely pair.

Half of that duo is the DBS GT Zagato while the other half is a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, with both to be sold as a pair for £6 million (about $7.9M at current exchange rates) before taxes. Production will be capped at 19 units per model and the idea behind the tie-up is to mark a century of Zagato heritage and nearly six decades of collaborations between the Italian design house and the Gaydon marque.

Together with the sketches, Aston Martin has shed more details about the DBS GT Zagato. Based on the DBS Superleggera, the version designed by Zagato has the traditional double-bubble roof design stretching over the full length of the canopy. This familiar motif extends onto the hood as a nod to early Zagato designs, while the designs of the grille, headlights, and wheels create a visual link with the classic DB4 GT Zagato from 1960.

No word about the DBS GT Zagato’s oily bits, but it’s expected to carry over the Superleggera’s mighty twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine with 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. In the regular version, it’s got enough punch for a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) ruin in only 3.4 seconds before maxing out at 211 mph (340 kph).

As for the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, it’ll make use of a straight-six engine with 380 hp channeled to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

Aston Martin will kick off deliveries of the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation in the fourth quarter of 2019 while the DBS GT Zagato will be in the hands of customers from Q4 2020.

Source: Aston Martin