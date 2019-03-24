The first carbon fiber tub, dubbed the "MonoCell," to be made at McLaren's new $66-million innovation and production center in Yorkshire has been delivered to McLaren's main facility in Woking, Surrey.

The prototype piece, codenamed "PLT-MCTC – 01" – standing for "Prototype Lightweight Tub, McLaren Composites Technology Centre – 01" – recently completed the 175-mile (282-km) journey south to the famous McLaren Technology Centre, where McLaren's road cars are built in a facility adjacent to where its F1 cars are made.

McLaren's MonoCell forms the basis of all of its road cars and allows for huge weight savings over more traditional car building techniques.

"The delivery of the first prototype carbon fibre tub by the new MCTC to McLaren HQ is not only an exciting day for everyone who has directly worked on the project but also a significant milestone for McLaren Automotive’s ambition to be world-beaters in lightweight and composites technology which goes hand-in-hand with our move to hybrid powertrains as part of our Track25 business plan," said Wes Jacklin, plant director, MCTC, McLaren Automotive. "We never innovate for the sake of it; we innovate to continually fulfill our promise to create iconic sportscars."

"It’s increasingly clear that with future heavier powertrain requirements, exploiting innovative lightweighting techniques and technologies is going to be a significant key to unlocking all the handling and agility characteristics that our customers demand."

McLaren's McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) near Sheffield currently employs around 60 people which will rise to over 200 when full production commences in 2020. It was opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince of Bahrain last year.

Source: McLaren