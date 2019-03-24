BMW Competition packages are the go-to nameplates if you want the better full M car in its range. While M cars are already beasts out of the factory, Competition packages increase the potency further with their modified engines, transmissions, suspensions, interior trims, aerodynamics, and some exterior modifications – all tuned to perfection by BMW Motorsport.

In this episode of CarWow's weekly drag race, the popular automotive Youtube channel pits the even number-bearing coupes in the BMW M range – the M2 Competition and the M4 Competition. The car magazine wants to know which one is better in a drag race and a rolling start race, as well as to see which one has a shorter lap time and has the most fun factor in a drift off.

Even better, the race track is really wet, which somehow skews whatever the results are due to the cars' loss of traction. We reckon, this isn't only a test of which is the best – it's also a great way to see which M Competition car could retain composure on a slippery surface.

Let's drop the numbers here first. The M2 Competition and M4 Competition are almost on the same ground when it comes to their performance numbers, with their major differences lies mainly with their overall size.

The M2 Competition is powered by the S55 single-scroll twin-turbo straight-six engine with 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. With a six-speed manual gearbox doing the relay work, it can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.

On the other hand, the M4 Competition uses the same engine but with a different tuning to produce 444 hp. With a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, it does the same sprint above in just 4.0 seconds.

While the numbers tell you that the M4 Competition has the upper hand, let's all remember that it's a wet track. So, what gives? Watch the video on top of this page.

