One can't deny that owning a Mercedes-AMG G63 is a tough person's tendency, but nothing is tougher than what this aftermarket company has done to the G-Wagon. If the $1.2-million AMG G63 armored limo is a bit absurd (and too long) to you, then this could suit your taste.

Inkas, known for making army-grade vehicles like the Superior and the Sentry MPV, employs an aftermarket appeal to the Mercedes-AMG G63 that does the walk more than the talk. Adding to its portfolio of armored SUV lineup, Inkas pumped up the G-Wagon to make it withstand not only the harshest road conditions but acts of violence as well.

11 Photos

The Inkas Armored G-Wagon looks and drives like a normal AMG G63 but it has been reinforced with 360-degree composite materials, enabling it to withstand high-powered ammunition and explosions. When we say high-powered, we mean it can withstand up to 7.62mm assault rifle ammunitions while simultaneous explosions of two DM51 grenades won't hurt the armored G63's underside. Of note, the reinforced vehicle is manufactured to meet CEN 1063 BR6 ballistic standards.

To put things in perspective, the Rezvani Tank Military Edition is rated at BR7 ballistic standards, with only 20 Joules of impact energy differentiating the two.

The Inkas Armored Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with these standard armoring features: entire perimeter protection of the passenger compartment, high-quality multi-layer bullet resistant glass, protection for battery and electronic control module, reinforced suspension, run-flat devices, and vehicle security system that's accessible from the front cabin.

If that's not enough for you, you have the option to add a fire suppression system, as well as a light-weight armoring package, Siren/PA/Intercom system, heavy-duty wheels, emergency lights system, driver-controlled remote locking system, and a heavy-duty brake system and components.

Source: Inkas