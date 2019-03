One of these cars is a 573-horsepower (427-kilowatt) mid-engined coupe, the other two are 600+ hp (447 kW) sedans with room for five. The three of them together – Honda NSX, BMW M5 Competition, and Mercedes-AMG E63 S – are ridiculously fast in a straight line, physics be damned. But in order to find out which one of these ridiculously powerful cars is definitively the quickest, the good blokes at Top Gear lined them up side-by-side in a drag race.

The Honda NSX, though it's obviously the most agile, is actually the least powerful. The hybrid coupe produces 573 hp via a turbocharged 3.5-liter hybrid V6. In a straight line, Honda says the NSX will hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds with launch control – but the BMW and AMG aren't far behind.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S produces 603 hp (449 kW), thanks to its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Power routs through a nine-speed automatic and sent to all four wheels, meaning the AMG can sprint to 60 in just 3.3 seconds.

The BMW is the most powerful of the bunch. With the Competition package, it produces a whopping 615 hp (458 kW). Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, and power travels to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The M5 Competition will hit 60 in a mere 3.1 seconds.

So, how do they fare?

The M5 Competition gets an early lead – though, it might have jumped the start a bit. The NSX and AMG are virtually neck and neck at launch, but the two sedans gradually overtake the NSX as the race goes on. By the end of it, the M5 comes out victorious, but the E63 and NSX aren't far behind. Surprisingly, the NSX falls to third. Even with less power and less weight, the two-door NSX can't keep up with more powerful family sedans.

Source: Top Gear