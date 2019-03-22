The next generation of Mercedes-Benz sedans are coming, and some intrepid videographers caught a set of C- and S-Class development mules testing on public roads. Published by YouTube user walkoARTvideos, these two videos give us another glimpse at the designs of Mercedes’s upcoming sedans.

Let’s start with the C-Class. With its long hood and swept back A-pillars, the next-gen C-Class looks to take a few proportional cues from the Alfa Romeo Giulia. The proportions emphasize the car's rear-drive nature and give the C-Class an attractive side profile.

Up front, mounds of camo hide a mug that appears to share key design details with the recently released GLC-Class and GLC-Class coupe. Look for the new C to crib its grille shape and running light cues from its crossover counterpart.

While the next C-Class is expected to arrive sometime in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the bigger S-Class is due to go on sale approximately a year beforehand as a 2020 model year vehicle. Look for an evolutionary exterior design that retains key cues from the current car, including the general greenhouse shape. Up front, a big grille stands tall, while the rear end is expected to incorporate taillights that merge into the trunk from the fenders, à la the new A-Class sedan.

Although this video only shows the next S-Class’s exterior, previous spy photos show that the three-pointed star’s new flagship will ditch the horizontally mounted dashboard-mounted screen for a large longitudinally mounted screen that rises from the center console area and merges with the dashboard.

While we still don’t know what either of these Mercedes sedans will look like with their camouflage removed, these videos of the next-gen C- and S-Class give us hope that the two cars will continue on as some of the best looking vehicles in their respective segments.

