With the recent launch of the Cayenne Coupe, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume offers some hints about the company's future. If you're hoping for the German sports car mavens to build a three-door crossover, there's bad news because Blume tells Autocar unequivocally, "No, that’s not in the plan."

However, Blume does confirm that more Cayenne Coupe has more variants on the way. "We can go further, yes. We have some ideas in an even more sporty direction, for instance, but wait and see," he told Autocar.

Since the Cayenne and its Coupe counterpart have so much in common, it's a safe expectation to think that any powertrain the Porsche offers in the boxy variant of the crossover should also be available in the sleeker version. Among them, E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid models seem like probable additions in the near future.

Porsche will move into the EV market soon with the launch of the Taycan electric sedan and Cross Turismo wagon about a year later. The future of electrification is already under consideration. "We have prototypes of the 718 running in electric now, and a hybrid prototype is being built," Blume told Autocar. He wouldn't go so far as to say whether the successor to the 918 Spyder would be an EV, though.

A Porsche spokesperson also recently confirmed the company was considering a Cayenne EV but hadn't yet made a final decision whether to build it. The current plan is for the electric SUV to ride on a separate platform from the combustion-engine version.

If an electric Porsche is what you want, the company also intends to launch an electric version of the Macan in 2021. Like the potential plan for the Cayenne, it would ride on a different platform than other versions of the brand's smaller crossover.

Source: Autocar