Love it or hate it, the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe is an interesting addition to a segment growing in popularity: crossover coupes. It's the first of its kind for the Porsche brand, and a direct competitor to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which both hit the market much earlier.

For a base Cayenne Coupe with the turbocharged 3.0-liter six, you'll pay $75,300. Chump change. But for a fully loaded Turbo trim with virtually every option you can think of, it'll cost you some serious cash. The most-expensive Porsche Cayenne Coupe costs $197,985, including destination and pickup at Porsche's Los Angeles experience center.

Here's how the pricing structure breaks down. The base Cayenne starts at $75,300 before delivery fees. The 541-horsepower (403-kilowatts) Turbo model starts at a hearty $130,100. For those of you counting at home, a fully loaded Turbo has more than $66,000 worth of options. The options alone are worth well more than a new Macan ($49,900). Here's how they all break down.

Exterior

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe has two standard colors, black (pictured left) and white. There are six metallic colors – Carrara White, Jet Black, Dolomite Silver, Biscay Blue, Mahogany, Quartzite Grey – that are also available at no extra cost. The Lava Orange on the Cayenne Coupe in the launch photos is a special color that costs $3,150. Chalk (pictured right) is another special color that costs $3,150.

The Cayenne Coupe easily has the most expansive wheel selection of any car on the road today. Porsche offers 14 (!) different rim options, and while some are standard (the 21-inch Cayenne Turbo wheels and 22-inch GT wheels), a lot of them are pricey add ons. The most expensive set is the Sport Classic wheels, which cost $4,060 and come in three colors: Platinum, High Gloss Black, and Jet Black. Other options start as low as $1,250.

LED matrix headlights with black accents and the Porsche Dynamic light system are the most expensive headlight options – they cost $1,170. There are two less-expensive headlight options, though. And clear taillights, if you so choose, cost $990.

Exterior options include noise insulated glass ($1,130), a roof transport system ($430), a trailer hitch ($660), a fuel cap with an aluminum look ($160), and plenty others…. But the most expensive option is a Lightweight Sport kit, which tacks on 22-inch wheels, sport design elements, and a carbon fiber roof, among other things. There is a $2,000 Off-Road package, but you can't get it with the Sport package.

Interior

Like most of the other options on this list, Porsche's interior selection is extensive… and pricey. Full black leather, slate grey leather, and black leather over houndstooth are standard. But if you want black over Bordeaux red, black over Mojave beige, or graphite blue and chalk, it'll cost an extra $430. Those that want to go all out can get a Club Leather interior in Truffle Brown for an extra $1,420. That trim uses high-grade Nappa leather.

A heated windshield (because why not?) costs $490, an ionizer costs $400, ambient lighting costs $430, four-zone climate control costs $990, and you can even get a fire extinguisher for $140. A lot of these options, though, either aren't available or are part of the Lightweight Sport package.

For improved audio, the Burmester surround sound system costs $5,810, and the rear seat entertainment for the kids costs $380. There's safety, too. Park assist is $1,200, adaptive cruise control is $3,610, a head-up display is $1,720, night vision is $2,420, and there are others.

12 Photos

Performance

Buying the Turbo model affords you the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 541-horsepower (404 kW) and 567 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. But there are a few add-ons that tack on extra performance. Dynamic chassis control is $3,590, rear axle steering is $1,620, a sport exhaust system is $3,220, carbon ceramic composite brakes are $5,580, and torque vectoring is another $1,500.

If you want the full "delivery experience," as Porsche puts it, you can have your Cayenne Coupe delivered to the company's Experience Center in Atlanta for $500, or the Experience Center in Los Angeles for $545. Frankly, there are too many options for us to document here without it getting monotonous. We encourage you to try out the configurator for yourself and show us how you'd spec your dream Cayenne Coupe.