As the mid-size pickup truck segment continues to grow in the United States, our desire to get behind the wheel of the Volkswagen Amarok and Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup trucks continues to intensify. Thus we find ourselves regularly surfing YouTube for any video of these European pickup trucks in action. The latest source of entertainment for our European-pickup-truck-addled minds comes courtesy of the YouTube channel 4x4 Dünyası, which recently put the Volkswagen Amarok and Mercedes-Benz X-Class to task by pitting them against each other in a good old-fashioned drag race.

Besides competing in the same market segment, these two pickups also happen to make the same amount of horsepower from their respective engines. With 258 horses hiding under their hoods, the winning truck in this drag race isn’t simply determined by the basis of its sheer power but by a number of other factors, including curb weight, gear ratios, coefficient of drag, tires, and more.

There’s a lot of leadup to the actual race, so we recommend skipping to the 11-minute and 50-second mark to actually see these two trucks duke it out as they fight to best in each other in the respective trots to 60 kilometers per hour and 100 kilometers per hour. Which truck comes out victorious? Well, you'll just have to watch the video to find out. If you’re as enamored with the Volkswagen Amarok and Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickups as we are, then you won’t regret watching a second of this slow but steady duel between these two mid-size European pickup trucks.



Source: 4x4 Dünyası