Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds on YouTube is back with another supercar acceleration video, but this time, we're riding onboard with a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 for a top speed run.

While modern hypercars could easily blow away even the most impressive supercars from our childhood, there's a little something missing. The drama and brutality of the old supercars still carry a dangerous sort of appeal.

Driving something like a Lamborghini Diablo or a Ferrari F50, devoid of driving aids, automatic transmissions, or all wheel drive, demanded your full attention, and they were all too happy to come around and bite you if you ever let your guard down.

In that sense, the Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 is kind of like that, brutally powerful but without the traction benefit of all wheel drive. As its name implied, it send 573 thundering, stampeding horsepower though just the rear wheels, relying on some sophisticated traction management (so, still not quite as intense as the older cars) and the massive width of its P305/35R19 tires.

Despite being considered the entry-level (as much as any Lamborghini can be "entry-level"), detuned stablemate to the LP 610-4, the reduced weight of the simplified drivetrain contributes to an impressive 3.4 second 0-60 time, with 120 miles per hour coming in just a hair over ten seconds. The claimed top speed is 199 miles per hour.

Incredibly, the Huracan LP 580-2 in the video manages to get all the way to 205 miles per hour on the 2.7 mile long course. We're willing to bet that the proud owver feels like they got their money's worth and then some.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds on YouTube