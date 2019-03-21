Ford's electric vehicle manufacturing intentions have become a bit more clear. In a press release covering a range of plans and investments, we've learned its battery-powered, Mustang-inspired SUV crossover will be built in Cuautitlan, Mexico. It should arrive in showrooms by the end of 2020: in time to challenge the Tesla Model Y.

Electric vehicles based on what it refers to as a "next-generation battery electric flexible architecture" — thought to be the VW MEB platform — will be built at its Flat Rock, Michigan plant. A timeline has yet to be given for these vehicles, but some of a planned $850 million will be invested into the facility "through 2023."

All of that money won't go toward the new EVs, however. Some unknown portion of it, likely a substantial amount, will go toward the next-generation Mustang and the addition of a second shift at the Flat Rock factory. Overall, it expects to add 900 jobs to its southeast Michigan manufacturing operations.

Some of those new workers will clock in at the automaker's Autonomous Vehicle center. Here, hybrid vehicles will be gifted with some amount of self-driving technology and "unique interiors." Upon completion, those will then enter ride-hailing and commercial delivery services. The Blue Oval has been developing its AV technology in Miami where it has been bringing customers tacos and pizza, among other things.

The automaker's latest press blast also features other Mexico manufacturing news. Apparently, it will build its next-generation Transit Connect south of the border in Hermosillo, Mexico sometime in 2021. It is eager to emphasize, however, that the move will help it use more parts and pieces sourced from the United States and Canada, creating more jobs at home. Previously, the small van had only been produced in Turkey and Spain.