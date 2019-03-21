The 2020 Toyota Supra is available in eight exterior colors, and these photos from Europe of six of the coupes on a car carrier show off three of the available shades: Absolute Zero White, Renaissance Red, and Nitro Yellow.

3 Photos

In addition to these colors, the Supra's body is also available in Nocturnal Black, Tungsten Silver, Turbulence Gray, Downshift Blue, and Phantom Matte Gray. So far, Toyota's official photos show two available upholstery colors – dark red and black. It's not yet clear whether more shades might be on offer in the cabin.

The bit of camouflage on the rear of one of the red Supras here is a bit odd. The undisguised piece is visible on the coupe on display at auto shows, and there doesn't seem to be anything different about it here. We can't figure out why Toyota's engineers would still cover things up.

The 2020 Supra goes on sale in the United States this summer and starts at $49,990 (before the destination fee, which is not yet available). Buyers can upgrade to the Premium trim for $53,990, and the Launch Edition goes for $55,250. There's bad news for folks in Europe because the entire first-year production run already has reserved buyers there.

All variants of the coupe use a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 365 pound-feet (495 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. Toyota claims the coupe can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).

Customers in Japan also have the choice of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine available in two tunes. The high-output version has 255 hp (190 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), and the base model offers 194 hp (145 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). For now, the four-pot mill isn't available anywhere else.

Source: Magazín ProDriver CZ via Facebook