It's not a secret that a new generation of the Porsche 911 Turbo is on the way, and this spy video catches the turbocharged terror on public roads in Germany. We expect the model to debut sometime this year.

5 Photos

The video only provides a look at the rear of the new 911 Turbo, but it's quite a close view of the coupe's rump. Compared to the new 992-generation 911 Carrera S (see comparison below), the Turbo has four trapezoidal exhaust outlets rather than dual oval tips. The lower fascia is also slightly different by incorporating vents into the corners.

The rear wing design is also different on the Turbo. The Carrera tilts a panel upward that spans the entire width of the back end. Conversely, the Turbo lifts the wing, and when fully in place, there is a little resemblance to the classic 930.

The 992-generation 911 Turbo reportedly uses an updated version of the 991.2 model's twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat six. Power should be at least on par with the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series' 598 horsepower (446 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters), and the output could be even higher. Rather than a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the model might now use an eight-speed transmission. The ample power should still go to both axles.

The current expectation is that the next-gen 911 Turbo could make a public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. However, Porsche generally releases info and photos of its new models online first, so we could get all the details even sooner. After the coupe, the turbocharged convertible's unveiling shouldn't be too away.

Source: walkoARTvideos via YouTube