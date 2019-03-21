While a few working prototypes of the Tesla Semi have been traveling around North America, it will still be a few years before the automaker officially starts production of the all-electric behemoth. Even once it arrives, it's not going to be a vehicle for the masses, but rather, one that is used by trucking fleets. Nonetheless, it has already garnered ridiculous popularity.

Hardcore Tesla fans with a goal to own every model the company makes may be in luck now. For just $250, you can take ownership of your very own Tesla Semi in the form of a 1:24 scale diecast model. It's now available for purchase on Tesla's online store.

The model measures 11.5 inches in length, and it's 6.75 inches tall. According to Tesla, the toy features all the precise details of the "real" Tesla Semi, due to being designed with the same 3D CAD data. The video above gives you a solid idea of its details and size.

The Tesla Semi will start at $150,000 and boasts a five-second zero-to-60-mph time. In its largest configuration, the truck will offer a 600-mile all-electric range and be capable of hauling 80,000 pounds. Many major companies have already placed multiple pre-orders for the futuristic beast.

Video Description via DAErik on YouTube: Tesla Semi Diecast

Source: YouTube