Upgrades go well beyond the new sporty body kit.
After launching N Line versions of the i30 and i30 Fastback last year, Hyundai is now giving this appealing package to an SUV for the very first time. It’s the Tucson you’ll soon be able to buy in an N Line specification featuring a slightly more aggressive look and a few discreet upgrades inside the cabin to make it worth your while.
The Tucson N Line is more than just a cosmetic package for the compact SUV as Hyundai has also tweaked the steering and the suspension setup in order to enable a more enjoyable experience behind the wheel. For example, the springs are stiffer by eight percent in the front and by five percent at the back, while adjustments to the software have made the steering feel more direct.
In its new guise, the Tucson rides as standard on large 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a dark look complemented by the side mirror caps and the roof-mounted rear spoiler also finished in black. Hyundai fans will also notice the dark mesh pattern of the front grille is a novelty compared to lesser versions of the popular SUV, while the bumpers have also been redesigned specifically for the N Line.
Rounding off the changes are the bespoke LED daytime running lights along with a pair of sporty front seats featuring better lateral support. There’s also red stitching here and there, alloy pedals, and N logos noticeable on the seats as well as on the gear lever to let you know this isn’t an ordinary Tucson.
As with the other two N Line models, there aren’t any power upgrades over the standard model. Available with a choice between front- and all-wheel drive along with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the new Hyundai Tucson N Line can be ordered with a gasoline engine or one of the two mild hybrid diesels. The former is a four-cylinder 1.6-liter rated at 174 horsepower, while the diesels have 1.6- and 2.0-liter displacements with 134 hp and 182 hp on tap, respectively.
Should you want more power, rumor has it a fully fledged N version of the Tucson is in the works with at least 340 hp. You’ll have to arm yourself with a lot of patience as the same report mentions Hyundai’s plan is to have the high-performance SUV on sale in roughly two years from now.
Source: Hyundai
SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT: NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON BECOMES FIRST SUV WITH N LINE TREATMENT
Sportier and more efficient: New Hyundai Tucson becomes first SUV with N Line treatment – and debuts second 48-Volt mild hybrid powertrain in Tucson portfolio
- The New Tucson is Hyundai‘s first SUV with the sporty N Line trim available with three powertrains ranging from 136 PS to 185 PS*
- More than a new look: N Line exterior and interior design features complemented by suspension and steering updates
- Efficient and responsive 48V mild hybrid technology is now also offered with 1.6-litre CRDi engine, joining Tucson 2.0-litre CRDi 48V mild hybrid
High Wycombe, March 21, 2019 — With the New Tucson N Line, Hyundai Motor offers European customers a growing range of attractive N Line choices – and its first SUV with the sporty N Line look and feel. The new model combines the iconic strength, safety and comfort of Tucson with the dynamic styling and attitude of N Line.
After successfully launching N Line in 2018 with i30, Hyundai is expanding its dynamic trim level: “With the New Tucson N Line, Hyundai now provides the sporty feeling to customers who also want the versatility and comfort of an SUV,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Tucson is our best-selling model in Europe and it is positioned right at the heart of our brand, so we are excited to introduce the N Line character to our customers in this segment.”
Available in three powertrain variants* and in both 2WD and 4WD*, the New Tucson N Line provides consumers with a family-friendly vehicle that suits their daily driving needs.
In addition to the 2.0-litre CRDi 48V* diesel engine introduced in the New Tucson in 2018, Hyundai has now combined its efficient and responsive 48V mild hybrid technology with the 100 kW/136-PS 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine, offering reduced fuel consumption up to 11% (NEDC 2.0).
The mild hybrid powertrain contributes to Hyundai’s global efforts to improve fuel efficiency. The technology comprises a 0.44 kW/h 48-Volt lithium-ion polymer battery, a Mild Hybrid Starter Generator (MHSG), an LDC converter (Low Voltage DC/DC) and an inverter. With this 48V technology, Hyundai reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions on the New Tucson by up to 11 per cent.
Offering an output of 136 kW/185 PS, the 2.0-litre CRDi 48V mild hybrid engine* is the most powerful in the New Tucson’s powertrain line-up. Another well-balanced option is the 130 kW/177-PS 1.6l T-GDI petrol powertrain. All engines meet the new Euro 6d Temp emission standards.
More than a new look: N Line sporty feel with updated suspension and steering
Tucson N Line is a unique combination of a family SUV and N-inspired sportiness. The new trim features exterior and interior elements inspired by N, Hyundai’s high-performance range. The dynamic design features are complemented on the turbocharged petrol model and the strongest diesel model by refined MDPS (motor driven power steering) and adjusted suspension settings so customers can experience a more sporting drive. Suspension springs on these top Tucson N Line trims offer 5% greater rigidity in the rear setup and 8% more in the front, while software changes in the steering give a slightly more direct, linear feel at the wheel.
Redesigned bumpers and a dark mesh-pattern grille framed by dark chrome provide a strong first impression. Furthermore, dark 19” alloy wheels as well as side mirror housings and a rear spoiler in glossy black emphasize the car’s sporting attitude. Black-bezel headlamps, unique daytime running lights and LED design and darkened window frames in combination with body-coloured door handles also create a more dynamic look for the Tucson N Line.
Inside the car, consumers can enjoy N-branded leather-suede sport seats and red accent stitching on the steering wheel and seats. Alloy pedals and the leather-wrapped, red-accented N gear shift lever are also part of the N Line enhancements.
The New Tucson N Line is designed, tested and built in Europe and it is available across Europe in nine different body paint options.
* UK Tucson N Line models are available with a choice of 1.6 CRDi 136PS 48v Mild Hybrid or 1.6 T-GDi 177PS engines, both offering manual or DCT transmission and 2WD.
2.0 CRDi 185PS 48v Mild Hybrid is available on Tucson Premium and Premium SE models.
Fuel Consumption and Emission Data – NB UK Specification still TBC
CO2 Emissions / Fuel Consumption in NEDC 2.0 – 1.6 CRDi 48v
|Engine
|1.6 CRDi 48V
|Drive
|2WD
|Transmission
|6MT
|7DCT
|CO2 emissions (g/km) combined
|110 – 117
|114 - 118
CO2 Emissions / Fuel Consumption in NEDC 2.0 – 1.6 T-GDi
|Engine
|1.6 T-GDi
|Drive
|2WD
|Transmission
|6MT
|7DCT
|CO2 emissions (g/km) combined
|169 - 175
|156 - 163
CO2 Emissions / Fuel Consumption in WLTP – 1.6 CRDi 48v
|Engine
|1.6 CRDi 48V
|Drive
|2WD
|Transmission
|6MT
|7DCT
|Fuel Consumption Low (l/ 100 km)
|5.7 – 5.4
|6.0 – 5.7
|Fuel Consumption Mid (l/ 100 km)
|5.1 – 5.7
|5.0 – 5.5
|Fuel Consumption High (l/ 100 km)
|4.9 – 5.2
|4.8 – 5.2
|Fuel Consumption Ex-High (l/ 100 km)
|6.2 – 7.0
|6.2 – 6.9
|Fuel Consumption Combined (l/ 100 km)
|5.5 – 6.0
|5.4 – 6.0
CO2 Emissions / Fuel Consumption in WLTP – 1.6 T-GDi
|Engine
|1.6 T-GDi
|Drive
|2WD
|Transmission
|6MT
|7DCT
|Fuel Consumption Low (l/ 100 km)
|10.2 – 10.4
|9.6 – 10
|Fuel Consumption Mid (l/ 100 km)
|7.7 – 7.9
|7.1 – 7.7
|Fuel Consumption High (l/ 100 km)
|6.8 – 7.1
|6.5 – 7.1
|Fuel Consumption Ex-High (l/ 100 km)
|8.1 – 8.5
|8.0 – 8.8
|Fuel Consumption Combined (l/ 100 km)
|8 – 8.2
|7.6 – 8.2