After launching N Line versions of the i30 and i30 Fastback last year, Hyundai is now giving this appealing package to an SUV for the very first time. It’s the Tucson you’ll soon be able to buy in an N Line specification featuring a slightly more aggressive look and a few discreet upgrades inside the cabin to make it worth your while.

The Tucson N Line is more than just a cosmetic package for the compact SUV as Hyundai has also tweaked the steering and the suspension setup in order to enable a more enjoyable experience behind the wheel. For example, the springs are stiffer by eight percent in the front and by five percent at the back, while adjustments to the software have made the steering feel more direct.

In its new guise, the Tucson rides as standard on large 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a dark look complemented by the side mirror caps and the roof-mounted rear spoiler also finished in black. Hyundai fans will also notice the dark mesh pattern of the front grille is a novelty compared to lesser versions of the popular SUV, while the bumpers have also been redesigned specifically for the N Line.

Rounding off the changes are the bespoke LED daytime running lights along with a pair of sporty front seats featuring better lateral support. There’s also red stitching here and there, alloy pedals, and N logos noticeable on the seats as well as on the gear lever to let you know this isn’t an ordinary Tucson.

As with the other two N Line models, there aren’t any power upgrades over the standard model. Available with a choice between front- and all-wheel drive along with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the new Hyundai Tucson N Line can be ordered with a gasoline engine or one of the two mild hybrid diesels. The former is a four-cylinder 1.6-liter rated at 174 horsepower, while the diesels have 1.6- and 2.0-liter displacements with 134 hp and 182 hp on tap, respectively.

Should you want more power, rumor has it a fully fledged N version of the Tucson is in the works with at least 340 hp. You’ll have to arm yourself with a lot of patience as the same report mentions Hyundai’s plan is to have the high-performance SUV on sale in roughly two years from now.

