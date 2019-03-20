The Bureko 6X6 is a three-axle take on the Chevrolet Silverado from an automaker in the Czech Republic. It's not entirely clear whether Bureko uses the Silverado 1500 or 2500 as a donor vehicle because there appear to be elements from both on this six-wheeler. Using an existing pickup as a starting point lets Bureko maintain all of the Bowtie's interior amenities while offering a radically different look on the outside.

Power comes from the Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) in stock trim. Bureko offers a variety of power upgrades by adding a supercharger and other components, including versions with 600 hp (447 kW), 650 hp (485 kW), 700 hp (522 kW), 800 hp (597 kW), and 1,000 hp (746 kW). The top model has major powertrain tweaks like boosting the engine's displacement to 7.0-liters. The company's brochure also lists a 1,200-hp (895-kW) version, but its website makes no further mention of this tune.

Buyers can specify the truck in a Double Cab or Crew Cab body. At its longest, the rig measures 20 feet 4 inches (6.2 meters). For comparison, the Mercedes G63 6X6 is over a foot shorter at 19 feet 3 inches (5.87 meters).

The Bureko 6X6's interior is identical to a Silverado. Leather upholstery comes standard here. Buyers can even specify an optional driver assistance package with lane keep assist, automatic headlights, automatic emergency braking, park assist, and forward collision alert. The tech would probably be useful for maneuvering this big rig, especially in Europe.

Burecko's site doesn't offer any pricing for the 6X6, but interested buyers can register their interest with the company in ordering one.

Source: Bureko, Bureko 6x6 Official via YouTube