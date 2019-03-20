A new listing from German insurance company HUK24 indicates that a Mercedes-Benz G 400d diesel is on the way soon to European buyers. To lend further credence to this addition to the lineup, HUK24 previously predicted the power for the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster and Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

The listing shows the G 400d using a 3.0-liter engine producing 326 horsepower (242 kilowatts). It would likely be available alongside the existing G 350d in Europe that produces 282 hp (210 kW). HUK24 doesn't list the G 400d's torque rating, but it should be higher than the G 350d's 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters). The insurance firm also doesn't mention the transmission, but all other non-AMG G-Class variants have a nine-speed automatic.

The G 350d has a 3.0-liter inline six turbodiesel. It's powerful enough to push the boxy SUV to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 7.4 seconds. The top speed is 124 mph (199 kph). With an extra 44 hp, the G 400d should be even more potent.

115 Photos

In Germany, the G 350d starts at 95,021.50 euros ($107,868 at current exchange rates), so the G 400d would be somewhat more expensive than this figure. However, it might still undercut the gas-fueled G 500's starting cost of 107,040.50 euro ($121,506).

Like the G 350d, don't expect to see the G 400d in American showrooms. Mercedes is putting a greater emphasis on electrification in the United States rather than offering a wide range of diesel powerplants.

In the U.S, the G-Class is currently available as the 416-hp G 550 for $124,500 and 577-hp G 63 AMG for $147,500.

Source: HUK24 via Mercedes-Benz Passion