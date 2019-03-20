This infuriating YouTube video, shared by ViralHog, makes us want to stop what we're doing and buy a dash camera. After watching it, you'll probably feel the same way, too.

The video starts innocently enough, with the driver, Ivan Tovar, behind the wheel of his beautiful bright red 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Suddenly, an older white Nissan Altima, the same one we had seen in the beginning of the video, sideswipes the driver's side front corner of the Camaro.

Instead of stopping and exchanging insurance information, the driver takes off, attempting to flee the scene of the accident. While charges are different in every state, in Texas, it's a Class B misdemeanor and carries a $500 fine and up to 6 months in jail.

That is, of course, on top of paying for the damages to the vehicle you hit because you didn't have insurance, hence why you'd run in the first place (later, we find out that, naturally, the woman who hit the Camaro had neither a driver's license nor insurance).

Obviously, an old Altima has zero hope of outrunning a new Camaro SS, with, according to the driver, 470 horsepower. However, the chase ends in a somewhat hilarious fashion as the Altima driver misses a sharp curve and slides off the road into a tree, getting caught in a wire fence when she tries to back out to make her escape.

When she exits the car, the understandably upset Tovar hits her with a string of well-deserved profanity, while the oblivious Altima driver, obviously not playing with a full deck, complains about her car being stuck before asking the driver to take her someplace. In so few words, the driver tells her that the only place she's going is jail. She walks off, leaving Tovar with his Camaro to wait for the police.

According to the comments he left on the video, Tovar's Camaro was a total loss due to frame damage, and he got stuck with the $1,000 deductible. Hopefully, the story will have a happy ending, but we won't hold our breath. Buy a dash cam.

Source: ViralHog on YouTube