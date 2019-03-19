Sorry billionaires, the Koenigsegg Jesko is already sold out. Just weeks after the company pulled the cover off of its new super coupe at the Geneva Motor Show, customers and certain dealers quickly snapped up all 125 build slots, each vehicle at a cost of around $2.8 million.

According to Koenigsegg, the company sold 83 Jesko's even before the car hit the show stand. And just five days after its unveiling in Geneva, Koenigsegg received deposits for the 42 build slots that remained unsold. This isn't new, though, other automakers like Aston Martin, Bugatti, and Lamborghini, Bugatti regularly sell out of their more-desirable cars before they debut, or shortly thereafter.

"The new Koenigsegg Jesko is the highest volume production run we've ever planned," CEO Christian Von Koenigsegg said in a statement. "For it to have sold out within days of its unveiling is both humbling and a wonderful testament to the outstanding crew we have at Koenigsegg."

"From the visionary work of our designers, engineers and technicians to the incredible job done by our sales team and our global network of Koenigsegg dealers – it took a great team to bring the Jesko to the world."

Production of the Jesko kicks off early in 2020, at a rate of about one vehicle per week. Koenigsegg homologated the Jesko for road use around the world, and buyers who have reserved build slots can choose between two different variants: Track and Top Speed.

Power comes from a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 that produces 1,280 horsepower (955 kilowatts) on standard gasoline or 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) on E85. An even faster version, dubbed the Jesko 300, is already in the works and aiming for a 300 mile-per-hour (482 kilometer-per-hour) top speed.

Source: Koenigsegg