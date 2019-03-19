The Ford Expedition is getting a lot of love as of late, including the Blue Oval's announcement that its boosting production of the big SUV, in addition to the Lincoln Navigator, to meet growing demand. The brand also has a new ad campaign on the way for the model that touts its strength in the segment. Ford North America Product Communications Manager Mike Levine pushes this argument even more on Twitter by throwing some serious shade on the Chevrolet Tahoe – a major Expedition competitor.

With a "supercomputer analysis," Levine highlights the tight fit for an adult in the third row of a Tahoe. The virtual person has to contort into an uncomfortable position with the knees up to make it work. Conversely, this simulation shows that someone in the very back of an Expedition would be able to sit normally.

Levine clarified to Motor1.com that the third-row comparison is showing the larger Expedition Max versus the Tahoe. The bigger Chevy Suburban would have been a fairer comparison. However, a later tweet from Levine (below) showed that the Expedition Max still would have won the challenge with over six inches more third-row legroom than a Suburban.

To add a final point on the argument, Levine also shows off the Expedition's panoramic roof, which is an element that isn't available on the Tahoe or Suburban. By itself, the transparent roof is a $1,475 option on the Expedition XLT and Limited trims, and the range-topping Platinum grade gets the stylish feature standard.

