The 2019 Mazda Mazda3 introduces a radically new look for the brand's compact model, and now you can build the sedan on the automaker's configurator – as of this writing the hatchback isn't available to specify yet. The range-topping Premium model costs $30,940 after adding all of the available accessories.

The base 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sedan with front-wheel drive starts at $21,920 (after the mandatory $920 destination fee). At this time, the company only offers the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 186 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 186 pound-feet (252 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission choice currently. Getting all-wheel drive requires moving up to the Select trim level and requires spending at least $24,920 for the version with torque going to both axles.

The top Premium trim goes for $27,420 or $28,820 for a version with all-wheel drive. The model comes well equipped with standard features like with LED headlights, a moonroof, leather upholstery, head-up display, power seats, and 12-speaker stereo. The suite of driver assistance tech includes blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

There are five exterior colors available. Deep Crystal Blue Mica and Jet Black Mica are no-cost choices. Snowflake White Pearl Mica is $200; Machine Gray Metallic is $300, and Soul Red Crystal Metallic goes for $595. On the inside, there's Black or White leather, and neither of them affects the vehicle's price.

There are also a variety of individual accessories. Buyers can upgrade the interior with items like a wireless charging pad ($275), illuminated door sills ($425), all-weather floor mats ($150), trunk cargo net ($50), carpeted mat in the trunk ($90), rear bumper guard ($100), and auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink ($375).

At some point, Mazda will expand the range by adding its Skyactiv-X supercharged 2.0-liter engine that can run on compression ignition. North American specs aren't yet available for the mill, but a European brochure shows the mill producing 178 hp (133 kW). A six-speed manual is on the way, too.

Source: Mazda