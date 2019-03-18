Perhaps it’s ironic that Toyota’s latest addition to its website features new Supra news and starts with the curious sentence believe the hype. There’s certainly been no small amount of hype about the Supra’s return, and now we know just a little bit more about it. Specifically, Toyota has listed all the colors available for the reborn sports car, including the three launch edition options that will kick off its production schedule this summer. All total, first-year Supra buyers will have eight shades to choose from.

Car and Driver tipped us off to the new color listing, and though we don’t have a full Supra configurator just yet, we can at least get a taste of its exterior flavors. The three launch edition colors are Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black, and Renaissance Red, with each car gaining red-trimmed mirrors as opposed to all black. Once the initial run is complete, those three colors will be joined by Tungsten Silver, Turbulence Gray, Downshift Blue, Phantom Matte Gray, and Nitro Yellow. Footnotes tell us those last two shades will cost a bit extra.

90 Photos

Speaking of cost, all Launch Edition Supras will start at $55,250, with Premium models a bit less at $53,990 and plain-old 3.0 models dinging the bank for $49,990. Unfortunately, those figures don’t include delivery and other fees, so unless you manage to negotiate quite a deal you won’t be able to nab a new Supra for less than $50,000. That also assumes no adjusted market values from dealerships, which seems unlikely considering buyers have been waiting a decade for this car to arrive.

Regardless of the color or trim level, those buyers will get a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts), driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic. It may not be the three-pedal powertrain diehards Supra fans were wanting, but Toyota says it will blast to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

Source: Toyota, Car and Driver