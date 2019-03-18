The Viper SRT10 ACR-X was one of the most intense Vipers ever built. A step above the already hardcore ACR, the ACR-X was set up from the factory for racing. Street tires were replaced by staggered 18" (front) and 19" (rear) slicks. Additional aero parts, like dive planes on the front bumper, generate an additional 10% downforce over the standard ACR.

Under the hood, the 8.4 liter V10 was good for another 40 horsepower, for a grand total of 640, while another 45 lb/ft of torque brought the ACR-X to 605. This power increase came courtesy of a substantially de-restricted exhaust system and a new set of high-flow headers.

A fully adjustable suspension and larger front brakes, fed by equally large cooling ducts, show that the ACR-X was intended to stop and turn as well as it went. The stripped-down interior was good for 120 pounds of weight reduction over the standard ACR despite the addition of a fire suppression system. In short, the Viper SRT10 ACR-X was a serious racing machine.

Today, we won't get to see the ACR-X can do on a road course. Instead, we'll be witness to the brutal standing mile acceleration of a Viper, free from the shackles of safety and emissions regulations that normal Vipers – even the standard ACR – are bound by.

The Viper SRT10 ACR-X was good for a blistering standing quarter-mile time of 11.8 seconds with a trap speed of 126 miles per hour. With another three quarters of a mile worth of space, how fast can it go?

This video from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds lets us ride along as this track toy does its stuff. AT the end of the day, the ACR-X crossed the line with a top speed of 162.610 miles per hour. That's an impressive performance by an equally impressive Viper.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds