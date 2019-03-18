We feature quite a few drag racing clips from Wheels on YouTube. The video quality is great, and we’re never disappointed at the range of cars that show up for the action. Mission Raceway Park is where the racing takes place; it’s a sanctioned NHRA quarter-mile track located roughly 25 miles east of Vancouver and just a few clicks north of the U.S./Canada border. We’ve seen plenty of modern muscle tackling the course and even a few exotics from time to time. Lest we forget – this is where the adorable kid went absolutely bonkers over seeing a Lamborghini.

This time around, however, the Wheels team is going old-school. Straight-line contests of speed have been around since the dawn of time, but in the automotive world, the art of drag racing really came into its own during the original American muscle car era of the 1960s. Ordinarily we’d be talking about the action in the video, but come on – it’s vintage muscle cars doing what they do best. All three Detroit automakers are represented, so there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

6 Photos

This was a period when gas was cheap, engines were big, and bragging rights were even bigger. The stories you hear about automakers actually racing prototypes on Woodward Avenue in Detroit are absolutely true – engineers would evaluate their upgrades against what tuners and the crosstown rivals were doing in a straight-up real-world environment. It was a glorious time to be a fan of horsepower.

Of course, today is also a glorious time for horsepower fans. The 1960s was certainly a golden age for muscle cars, but the current era of 700-plus-horsepower, emissions-compliant machines with full warranty coverage far exceeds even the craziest factory-built rides from the ‘60s. It's rather interesting to watch these older cars scoot down the strip, some of them running times that many modern-day sedans can achieve, never mind the likes of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that can dip into the 9-second range.

That doesn’t make us love classic muscle any less, so sit back and turn the sound up. There are worse ways to start the week than a symphony of vintage V8s pounding the quarter-mile.

Source: Wheels via YouTube