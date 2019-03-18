The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S560 4Matic carries a base price of 144,638.55 euros in Germany (American examples start at $170,750), but the opulent sedan in this video features a massive array of options that take the cost north of 214,000 euros ($242,442 at current exchange rates). The result of all of these upgrades is a luxurious four-door for cruising in comfort.

The most expensive single option on this Maybach S560 is its paint, which costs 14,280 euros ($16,178). The exterior wears a two-tone combination of Maybach Manufaktur's Aragonite Silver on the upper portion of the body and Anthracite Blue on the lower area. To dress up the exterior even more, there are polished, multi-spoke 20-inch wheels that are 5,890.50 euros ($6,673).

Stepping inside, there's a two-tone upholstery pattern with semi-aniline leather in a combination of Silk Beige and Deep Sea Blue, and the shades roughly match the colors on the outside, and these hides add 3,629.50 euros ($4,111) to the bottom line. The door panels and seats have diamond-shaped sections for an extra visual flourish. Piano black lacquer with silver lines through it trims the cabin, including rear portions of the front seats, and this material costs 2,368.10 euros ($2,682).

The interior has every bell and whistle you could ever want. A Burmester stereo should make your podcasts sound great since it costs 6,307 euros ($7,144), and there's a 1,285 euro ($1,456) TV tuner, too. Folks in the back have their own entertainment displays and first-class seating with thigh supports.

The driver of this luxurious machine benefits from a head-up display and night vision system. Parking is easier thanks to an assistance system that also includes 360-degree cameras.

Source: Aurum International via YouTube