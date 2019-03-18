Believe it or not, in Texas it’s apparently not illegal to drive your pickup truck down the road with a freaking horse standing up in the bed. If that’s not sketchy enough, the driver of this older Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly seen running 70 mph (113 km/h) down the highway. KTRK ABC 13 News in Houston brings us the above video and the full story on this horseplay, which went down last week in Corrigan, Texas.

For the record, the horse is fine and if the commentary in the video above is any indication, the animal even seemed to enjoy the drive. The driver of the truck reportedly worked at stockyards nearby and for reasons unknown, needed to get the horse there. The person allegedly said he had a proper horse trailer, but the truck he uses to pull it wouldn’t start so this was the only alternative – a dented Chevy with a busted taillight and no tailgate to help keep the horse in the bed.

For obvious reasons police pulled the truck over, but the driver and his very large passenger were allowed to continue because, unbelievably, they claimed there was nothing illegal going on. For the record, Texas law does say it’s illegal for persons under the age of 18 to ride in the bed of a truck. It’s also illegal in Texas to transport loose material without some kind of barrier to keep that material inside. Yes, “material” is generally defined as gravel, trash, or items that could blow out of the bed, but let’s inject some common sense here. Would you rather have some dirt hit your windshield or a freaking horse?

As you might expect, horse-lovers at a livestock show in Houston who saw the video were generally appalled at the action of this person, with some suggesting the horse should be taken away from its owner. We’ll simply say this – just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

