The German firm Matzker specializes in creating off-road rigs but has a specific soft spot for the venerable Land Rover Defender. The firm's MDX model if its ultimate overlanding take on this classic SUV, complete with all the equipment you'd ever need to go on a wilderness adventure and get back safely. If you don't want to commission a complete rig, Matzker sells all the components individually, so you could still build a mean Defender without going as far as this machine.

The Matzker Defender MDX has an overhauled rear portion that covers a tiny living area with a pop-up roof with solar cells on it. On the inside, there's a two-burner stove, sleeping area, and a toilet. If resting inside gets too claustrophobic, then the exterior has an extending awning to provide some shade for staying out of the sun.

The body features a higher ride height. A simplified front bumper has a big winch mounted to it. A snorkel air intake emerges from the passenger side fender. A rack above cab has forward-facing lights, in addition to being able to carry gear like a spare tire and tools. Brackets on the side of the living area hold recovery boards.

Power comes from a 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder that has just 120 horsepower (90 kilowatts) in stock trim. However, Matzker offers a variety of upgrades, including a rally setup that isn't road legal but pushes the output to 197 hp (125 kW).

If the Defender isn't your style, Matzker offers a similar adventure vehicle using the Mercedes-Benz X-Class as a starting point. At a starting price of 89,900 euros ($102,000 at current exchanges rates), not even counting the X-Class donor vehicle, it's a pricey investment.

Source: Matzker via Uncrate