McLaren’s Senna mid-engine supercar is a very special car in the model range of the Woking-based company. It is not a direct successor to any other vehicle from the past and is named after the legendary Formula 1 race driver Ayrton Senna. It’s also currently the fastest car around Top Gear’s track, beating the Aston Martin Vulcan by almost three seconds.

These are all impressive facts and they make the limited-run vehicle one of our favorite modern-day supercars. There’s, of course, one more thing – it’s super fast and you can judge that for yourself from the video at the top of this page. It comes from our colleagues at Motorsport Magazine and their YouTube channel.

What you are about to watch is nothing more than a straight-line acceleration test for the Senna. But it’s not a standard 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) sprint. Instead, you’ll see the British street rocket furiously accelerate to 183 mph (295 kph). We don’t have the equipment to correctly measure the time the Senna needs to reach that speed, but it’s roughly 20 seconds.

How’s that possible? Under the hood, the supercar features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 789 horsepower (589 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, which motivates just 2,641 pounds (1,198 kilograms). On paper, the aforementioned 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes just 2.8 seconds and the top speed is about 211 mph (340 kph). That last number is heavily influenced by the Senna’s brutal aerodynamics generating 1,764 pounds (800 kg) of downforce.

Are you impressed? If this video and the above numbers leave you wishing to buy one, we’ll have to disappoint you. All 500 units of the Senna are already sold, but you can try your chance for a Senna GTR if you have about $1.64 million in your bank account.

Source: Motorsport Magazine on YouTube