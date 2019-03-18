The current SEAT Leon was amongst the first cars to ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, which in recent years has tremendously grown to include everything from subcompact cars such as the Ibiza up to midsize models like the Tarraco. VAG is hard at work preparing the next wave of MQB cars, with the Leon, Golf, A3 trio set to lead the way.

Our spies have managed to get a hold of fresh images showing heavily disguised prototypes of the Spanish Golf undergoing winter testing ahead of an official reveal slated for later this year. Despite the camouflage, SEAT intentionally left out the headlights exposed and also didn’t put much effort into hiding the sharp taillights reminiscent of those you’ll find on the current Leon III.

29 Photos

Not that it comes as a big surprise, but the exterior design appears to be a subtle evolution of the already sharp-looking compact hatchback. Some might argue the Leon in its existing form is a bit sleeker than the more upscale Golf and even than the posh A3, so it will be interesting to see what people will say about the next-gen cars. Bear in mind VAG has a new contender in this segment, with the Skoda Rapid-replacing Scala also joining the fray.

The fact that the dual exhaust finishers are blocked out leads us to believe those are actually fake and the actual exhaust is hiding underneath the bumper. Large wheels shod in skinny tires indicate this is a sporty version, with the lowered suspension setup also pointing towards a more agile version of the compact hatchback.

While we can’t see what’s going on inside, SEAT has promised a technological revolution with screens replacing most of the conventional buttons and knobs in the same vein as the Golf VIII. Speaking of tech, a plug-in hybrid powertrain will join the lineup and it will provide a bit of pure electric range.

After the hatchback’s reveal, SEAT will diversify the range by adding a wagon and a crossover variant positioned below the Ateca.

Photos: Automedia, CarPix