Cadillac strongly believes sedans still have a bright future up ahead even though crossovers and SUVs have taken over the automotive world. Following an investment of $211 million at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility, the new CT5 is ready to replace the lackluster CTS to slot underneath the CT6 in the bowtie’s lineup.

The vertical lights theme continues in the new CT5, but the sedan’s front end design is a bit more aggressive than what we’re used to seeing from Cadillac. It blacked-out front grille is quite wide and reminds us of the stunning Escala concept, while the vertical taillights are a departure compared to its bigger brother. It’s worth mentioning the car finished in burgundy is the Premium Luxury trim whereas the silver one is the Sport.

9 Photos

For the time being, we only have a single image depicting the interior, specifically the center console with an elegant wood trim and hosting the rotary controller for the new infotainment system. There’s more wood on the door cards, along with plush leather on the seats and central armrest. As some of you may recall, a prototype was caught on camera by our spies a while back, showing a bit more of the CT5’s interior.

Based on an evolution of the Alpha platform, the 2020 Cadillac CT5 will be available with a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine as standard. An optional twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 will be available, with both engines coupled to a ten-speed automatic transmission promising to offer “nearly imperceptible shifts.” Depending on the engine you go for, there’s going to be an exterior badge denoting the amount of torque delivered… in Newton-meters.

Cadillac will have the new CT5 on display next month at the New York Auto Show before kicking off sales towards the end of the year. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but it goes without saying the sedan will undercut the CT6’s $50,495 starting price. As a reference, the now-defunct CTS retailed for $46,995 before options.

Source: Cadillac