The previous week has been hectic for the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, as more spy photos surfaced, including a very intriguing one that showed the American supercar lifeless and being towed by a GM-sourced tow truck. While that's a breakdown of a prototype is pretty normal, this latest spy video has caught one very much alive.

In a video uploaded by AutoweekUSA, a Corvette C8 was caught cruising intently along a rainy Detroit freeway. While it isn't something that we haven't seen before, the 10-second video on top of this page revealed a lot about the 'Vette's shape.

Here's the continuation of the video, which shows more of the American supercar's rear end.

'

Seems like GM has been testing the 'Vette day and night, under different road conditions, more likely to correct whatever it is that's causing the delay on the supercar's arrival.

According to previous reports, the Corvette C8 will be Chevy's first fully "electrical architecture." In a nutshell, it means that the C8 is loaded with more than 100 computer modules that will allow each car with this architecture to communicate with each other. The 'Vette is said to be the torch-bearer of that high-tech architecture and the engineers are currently working on bugs that plague the new platform.

Another issue of the Corvette C8, according to Hagerty's report, is that its aluminum spaceframe continues to distort due to the amount of power that the C8 makes. It is believed that the mid-engined 'Vette would have a high-powered variant that could reach outputs of up to 1,000 horsepower. Chevy engineers reportedly cracked the glass on the rear hatch of the 'Vette because of this.

The Corvette C8 is expected to be revealed by this summer, but that's if things work out according to plan. Customer deliveries will start next year.

Source: AutoweekUSA via Youtube