Dodge is reportedly adding an appearance package for its Charger SRT Hellcat yet again. According to Mopar Insiders, a new package called Satin Black is set to be added to the muscle car's configurator – and it's bound to make the 707-horsepower sedan look more menacing than what it already is.

Last year, additional stripe options were added to the Charger SRT Hellcat's configurator. This is said to amplify the owner's personalization of his/her four-door muscle car and add emphasis to the car's visual flair because, really, who doesn't love more stripe options, right?

The Satin Black Appearance Package will join the appearance add-ons of the Charger SRT Hellcat. It features a hand-painted satin black hood, roof, decklid, and spoiler, adding a stand-out demeanor to the ferocious four-door muscle sedan. It's available for an additional $3,495 and uses the code MEH, but it's yet to be added to the car's configurator on the website.

According to Mopar Insiders, however, it's now available for ordering through local Dodge dealers. It should appear on Charger SRT Hellcats by next month.

Currently, add-ons like dual carbon stripe, dual gunmetal stripe, dual silver stripe, dual blue stripe, and dual red stripe are available for an additional $995. A glossy black painted roof can also be chosen for an additional $1,500. Oddly enough, a satin black hood option is already available in the Charger SRT Hellcat's configurator with the code MYZ and it's for an additional $1,995. There are 13 color options, too, with the B5 Blue and Plum Crazy exterior paint options asking for additional premium.

Source: Mopar Insiders