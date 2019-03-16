Two safety recalls for Ferrari vehicles have been spotted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. Both recalls are dated February 14, 2019, and affect a total of 2,732 cars that span to almost the entire Ferrari range from as far as 2017 model year cars.

The first recall (number 67) affects certain 2017-2019 GTC4Lusso and 2018-2019 GTC4Lusso T vehicles. According to the NHTSA document, Ferrari is recalling these cars due to defective doors. The "tension on the door lock mechanism may result in the vehicle's door being unable to be opened by using the external door handle."

A total of 582 units of GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T in North America are potentially affected by the said recall. Ferrari will begin the recall process by April 14, 2019, while vehicle owners that are possibly affected may call Ferrari's customer service number at 1-201-816-2668.

On the other hand, the second recall (number 69) affects a wider range of Ferrari vehicles. According to NHTSA, the fuel vapor separator of certain 2017 LaFerrari Aperta, 2018-2019 488 GTB, GTC4Lusso T, GTC4Lusso, 488 Spider, 812 Superfast, and 2019 488 Pista vehicles could potentially crack which could lead to a fuel leak. This fault may increase the risk of fire in these vehicles.

Here are the exact words of the defect: "The vehicles involved are equipped with a fuel vapor separator which, due to a manufacturing fault caused by the supplier, may cause the fuel to evaporate and the vehicle to ignite."

Ferrari will begin the recall process for the defective fuel vapor separator also by April 14, 2019.

In both recalls, Ferrari said that it will notify the owners and the dealers will be tasked to replace the affected vehicle parts, free of charge.

Source: NHTSA 1 | 2