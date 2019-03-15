We have a new batch of spy photos depicting the upcoming Fiat Mobi pickup to share with you but, unfortunately, it’s not giving us a lot of information about its looks. Just like with the previous spy shots, the prototypes keep wearing tons of black body cladding and we are literally unable to identify the exact shape of the vehicle.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Mobi moniker, its standard version is a compact, five-door hatchback that Fiat offers in South America. The Italian company wants to further expand its range by adding a truck bed to the small, entry-level car.

16 Photos

Don’t let the cladding fool you – the Mobi pickup will have a traditional truck body and these spy photos suggest it will ride on a suspension with leaf springs at the back. The two prototypes of the little carry-all model use Goodyear Ultragrip 9 winter tires and feature traditional halogen headlights without projector lenses.

That’s literally everything we can tell by just looking at the trial cars. Fortunately, our colleagues at Motor1.com's Brazilian edition know some preliminary details about the pickup and informed us it will be based on an updated version of the platform from the Fiat Fiorino, which is a tiny cargo van.

Power should come from two gasoline units. The first one is an old-school 1.4-liter naturally aspirated engine with 88 horsepower (66 kilowatts), while the more expensive of the two has a displacement of 1.3 liters over three cylinders with a peak output of 109 hp (81 kW). Both motors will come as standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the more powerful of the duo will be offered optionally with a six-speed automatic.

Our sources tell us the Mobi pickup will be ready for its market launch in South America during the first quarter of next year.

Photos: CarPix