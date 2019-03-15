One of the first tuners to take a crack at modifying the Audi RS5 Sportback is ABT Sportsline. They’re package goes by the name of RS5-R to mimic a similar upgrade tailored to the coupe version and can be ordered from one of their 50 North American dealers. The modification program starts off with a discreet aerodynamic package lending the sporty hatchback a slightly sportier vibe.

Up front, there’s a shiny new carbon fiber spoiler lip attached to the bumper where we can also notice a pair of canards on both sides. The frame of the corporate front grille has been spruced up a bit, while the carbon fiber inserts on the sides together with the custom 21-inch wheels are a reminder this isn’t an ordinary RS5 Sportback. At the back, there’s a subtle spoiler and a not-so-subtle diffuser hosting the carbon-clad quad exhaust tips.

Needless to say, ABT has modified the twin-turbo 2.9-liter to match the exterior makeover. No longer developing the stock 444 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, the V6 now pushes out a meaty 503 hp and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm). No word regarding performance, but it should prove to be quicker than the standard RS5 Sportback, so look for the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) to take less than the 3.9 seconds needed by the stock car. Flat out, the regular RS5 Sportback can do a mighty 174 mph (280 kph).

Rounding off the list of tweaks are adjustable suspension springs and new sports stabilizers for both the front and rear axles to make this Audi feel more nimble and agile. Inside, the shift knob is covered in carbon fiber, while ABT badging has been applied onto the door sills and for the door-mounted entrance lights. The tuner will also throw in a “1 of 50” badge to highlight the model’s limited status.

Although the RS5 Sportback has been delayed in Europe by Audi in a bid to prioritize the U.S. market, it’s still coming. When that happens, ABT promises to offer these upgrades for Euro-spec cars as well.

Source: ABT